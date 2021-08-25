Winnable game implodes on Hansel Robles, Red Sox in 10th

It looked as if Kyle Schwarber put a bandage over a slew of mental lapses when he tied things in the ninth via a two-run shot to straightaway center off Alex Colomé. Instead, soon came a kick to the stomach.

The Red Sox still lack fundamentals. The attention to detail still eludes this ball club. Just days removed from an “embarrassing” nine-run loss to the lowly Texas Rangers, the Red Sox got another taste Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, just one spot higher in the American League standings.

Jake Cave added a two-out, three-run shot off Robles, who the Red Sox acquired from the Twins at the July 30 trade deadline. Eight of the Twins’ nine runs scored on homers.

Boston not only missed a chance to gain ground on the idle Yankees in the wild-card race, it slipped a season-worst 7½ games behind the East-leading Rays and three behind New York with just 34 to play. That despite getting the potential tying run to the plate in the seventh, then the potential go-ahead run in the eighth and the potential winning run in the ninth.

Following lights-out performances against the Blue Jays and Orioles, Nick Pivetta has slid to the opposite side of the spectrum. Pivetta gave up four runs for the second straight outing, this time lasting just four innings.

His fastball, while just 0.3 miles per hour off his yearly average of 94.5, wasn’t the overpowering pitch it can tend to be when he’s on. His curveball didn’t have the same depth, nor the downward shape that can freeze hitters. Despite throwing 63 percent strikes, it took him 87 pitches to get his 12 outs.

Pivetta labored his way through the Twins lineup, with each frame writing its own script.

He allowed the first two runners on in each of the first two innings. In the second, Nick Gordon negotiated a walk to start the inning, then Pivetta hit Ryan Jeffers after having him down 0-2 in the count. After a force, Andrelton Simmons singled home Minnesota’s first run.

Two flyouts averted further damage and stranded two in scoring position, but the Twins added in the third when Miguel Sano launched a 495-foot solo shot off a hanging breaking ball, the blast soaring out of Fenway to the right of the light tower in left-center.

It was the fifth-longest homer of the Statcast era (since 2015) and the longest homer in the majors this season.

The Sox missed a chance in the bottom of the third on another baserunning blunder, something that has plagued them all season. With two outs and Christian Vázquez on second, Kyle Schwarber laced what should have been an RBI single to right. But Vázquez forgot how many outs there were and wasn’t running on contact. He was stranded on third when Xander Bogaerts flew out.

Jorge Polanco laced a two-run homer in the fourth that ultimately put a stamp on Pivetta’s night. Yet the mishaps and squanders continued, even while the Red Sox bullpen — led by 2⅔ perfect innings by deadline acquisition Austin Davis — shut out Minnesota until extras.

Alex Verdugo belted a ball off the Green Monster with two outs in the fourth. It should have been a double, but he watched it out of the box, thinking it was a homer. When it wasn’t, Verdugo turned on the burners in an attempt to reach second anyway, but was caught between and thrown out back at first.

The Sox put the leadoff man on in the fifth, and the first two in the sixth, but couldn’t manufacture a run either time. And when they did score, it felt like they should’ve had more. They got a single run in the seventh on a Travis Shaw double and Vázquez RBI single, but with two on and one out, Schwarber flew out and Bogaerts watched a third-strike fastball.

Boston made it 4-2 in the eighth on back-to-back two-out singles, Verdugo racing home on a throwing error by second baseman Polanco, but after pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki was hit to put two on, Vázquez grounded out.

Facing Colomé in the ninth, Kiké Hernández led off with his 30th double, and Schwarber put the next pitch into the center-field bleachers for his first Red Sox home run. When Bogaerts singled and Devers walked, a walkoff win seemed imminent, but after Martinez advanced Bogaerts to third with a flyout, Verdugo fanned and Hunter Renfroe fouled out to the catcher.

Donaldson and Cave then made clear there would be no more chances, even when the Sox got two in their half of the 10th, the latter on Hernández’s 17th home run.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.