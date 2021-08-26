In his songs, Tom T. Hall lent his voice to real folks

This kind of story — which itself could have been the subject of one of Hall’s songs — perfectly encapsulates the kind of sketches of real people in real situations that “The Storyteller” became famous for over his celebrated, multi-decade career. Hall, 85, died Aug. 20 in Franklin, Tenn.

One night in 1969, singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall found himself listening to a ranting preacher on AM radio during a long drive to the next gig. “This guy has been in jail. He didn’t come to his mama’s funeral, he hasn’t seen his daddy in 15 years,” cried the man of the cloth scorching the airwaves. A few moments later, Hall had a shocking realization: the topic of condemnation he had been listening to was his new single, “Homecoming,” recently released on Mercury Records. “I didn’t realize what a rotten son-of-a-bitch I am,” Hall later recalled with a laugh. “I thought I was a pretty good guy.”

Hall was working as a DJ in Roanoke, Va., when his songwriting talents were first discovered. The job’s task of listening to countless hit singles and the necessity to write brief, effective advertising copy for radio made it the perfect training ground for his future profession. In 1964, a traveling songwriter promoting his new record visited the station where Hall worked and offered to take some of his nascent compositions back to a publisher in Nashville. In a strange twist, the songwriter was a fraud — Hall later found out he was wanted by the FBI for impersonating the man he claimed to be — but the subsequent offer from Nashville was real. Hall would be paid $50 a week by NewKeys publishing to move to Music City and start cranking out demos. His first song to be recorded, “D.J. for a Day” performed by Jimmy C. Newman, was a Top 10 country hit. “So, I was discovered by a criminal,” he told the “Songcraft” podcast in 2017.

Hall, an Olive Hill, Ky., native who was one of eight children, took his new job quite seriously. He worked 9 to 5, five days a week, sitting at a songwriting station he built himself that featured a Royal typewriter, a reel-to-reel tape recorder, and an ashtray bolted to a small stand so that he could write and record a demo without getting up from his seat. “It was during this period that I really got down to some serious writing,” he recalled in his 1979 memoir, “The Storyteller’s Nashville.”

From there, Hall’s career panned out in two distinct directions, as a songwriter for other performers and as a popular recording artist himself. “Harper Valley P.T.A,” his hilarious exposé of small town hypocrisy, was a bona fide genre-crossing, international No. 1 hit for Jeannie C. Riley in 1968; it spawned a TV series, a movie, and even a sequel to the song itself with 1984′s “Return to Harper Valley.” By 1974, The New York Times declared of Hall, “He embodies the best in what is currently being written down in American music.”

Tom T. Hall leans to the edge of the stage at a 1977 concert in St. Clairsville, Ohio. MK/Associated Press

It was producer Jerry Kennedy — a session guitarist who recorded with everyone from Elvis Presley to Bob Dylan — who convinced Hall to consider recording his own material. Some of his compositions, Kennedy argued, were too specific and too personal to Hall’s life for other performers to take on, but they were great songs that should be heard. Hall added the middle initial “T” to provide a bit of recognizable flare to his plain, country name. “If it wasn’t for Jerry Kennedy,” the singer would later say, “there never woulda been a Tom T. Hall.”

When reached in Nashville this week, an emotional Kennedy explained that the last time he saw Hall, the singer told him: “You know, I had a mother, I had a daddy, and I had a Jerry Kennedy.” The pair’s close collaboration would yield more than a dozen full-length LPs for Mercury Records and many wildly popular songs, including “Faster Horses (The Cowboy and the Poet),” “I Love,” “(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine,” and “A Week in a Country Jail.” Kennedy said that receiving a new batch of Tom T. Hall songs recalled the excitement he felt as a kid on Christmas morning. “I would wipe my calendar out and get to work,” he said.

The opening track on Hall’s first album, “Ballad of Forty Dollars” (1969), is what many consider to be his most haunting, memorable recorded moment. “That’s How I Got to Memphis” was never released as a single, but its stature has steadily grown over the decades, becoming Hall’s most covered song from his entire catalog. The aching, lovelorn guitar riff that floats over the tale, Kennedy said, was composed on the spot in the studio. “I couldn’t hold myself back. I had to get out there and play,” he fondly recalled. “That was kind of the way we did things, you know? You played what you felt.”

In what would become a signature songwriting flourish, Hall’s “Memphis” narrator never exactly tells us how his search ends, leaving the listener hanging inside an endless journey to find a lost love. “It’s about where you are and what you’re looking for,” Hall remarked about the song in 2017. “We’re always searching for something. In this situation it was a girl. But it could have been a dream or an ambition.” In one of his final public performances, Hall played the song solo at Nashville’s Bluebird Café, humorously winking at the recording’s unexpected popularity and longevity by noting, “I kind of wished I put this thing out as a single.”

After his first few records made good use of his own biography and the tales of those he grew up with, Hall — who claimed to be incapable of creating a story from scratch — began to embark on song-finding expositions. Like a kind of beer-drinking anthropologist, Hall would ramble from hotel to cafe to pool hall of each town that he stopped in, meeting the locals and listening closely to the stories they would tell him. His 1971 album “In Search of a Song” featured 11 tracks, all of whose subject matter he stumbled upon during these trips. As Hall’s growing fame led him to become significantly more recognizable, he began to use the alias Floyd Carter to preserve his anonymity, but this strategy yielded diminishing returns and was short-lived. In his memoir, Hall expressed some regret for not being completely honest about his intentions upon meeting these strangers, but hoped he had honored their stories with his songs.

Hall’s fame and success were not subtle or niche in the ‘70s and ‘80s — for several years he had his own nationally syndicated TV variety show, he once appeared in a Tyson chicken ad, and was even publicly friendly with President Jimmy Carter — but unlike his peers Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, Hall has not been widely rediscovered by subsequent generations of music fans. His rewarding discography seems to get spread around slowly and steadily, passed along from person to person like a secret handshake. This is partly by choice. When Hall saw his radio play diminish and the landscape of the music industry drastically changing, he decided to exit as gracefully as possible. When his agent would call him to inquire about what he was up to, Hall would reply, “I’m building a fence.” Hall and his wife, “Miss Dixie,” spent their last few decades together quietly writing songs for bluegrass performers on their own terms and schedule. Miss Dixie, whose real name was Iris Violet May Lawrence, died at age 80 in 2015.

It’s rare for a performer to go his entire career without a hint of scandal; the closest Hall ever came was quitting his job at the Grand Ole Opry for reasons that were ever so slightly sordid (he didn’t like the Opry’s arcane rules that prohibited drums and horns). But it’s even rarer for a popular entertainer to actually retire without attempting to reclaim old glories. “I’m not addicted to applause,” he explained to his old producer Jerry Kennedy at Hall’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

It’s a strange career-capping matter of fact that the last time Hall’s name was in the headlines before his death was for being pointedly criticized by Bob Dylan in a 2015 MusiCares speech, in which Dylan oddly focused on Hall’s simplistic, childlike hit “I Love.” Dylan had danced around directly dissing Hall and the track. “Now I’m not saying it’s a bad song,” he said, “I’m just saying it might be a little overcooked.” Hall’s only on-the-record response to the incident can be found in his 2017 “Songcraft” podcast interview, where he remarked, “I didn’t know he knew me. I was a little surprised. I have no idea what he was thinking. Maybe he had a bad dream or something.” After explaining that he liked a few of Dylan’s songs, “like everybody else,” he ended his comments in typical Tom T. Hall fashion, by finding some light in the dark. “God bless Bob Dylan. I’m sure he’s a good person.”

After “Songcraft” host Scott B. Bomar finished his interview, the singer’s assistant told him, “Mr. Hall asked me to tell you that this was his last interview, he will not be doing any more. You got the last one.” Revealing the planned finality of the conversation helps explain Hall’s heavy, contemplative remarks in the final moments of the show.

“No, I don’t pick up a guitar much anymore. I just don’t feel . . . I don’t know what that is. It’s not something I miss a lot.”

“I’m not up to anything. I’ve had a good life.”

Ryan H. Walsh is the author of “Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968″ and frontman for the band Hallelujah The Hills. Follow him on Twitter @JahHills.