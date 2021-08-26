Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 22

This cover image released by Scribner shows "Billy Summers" by Stephen King." (Scribner via AP)

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

4. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

5. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

6. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

7. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

8. Once There Were Wolves Charlotte McConaghy Flatiron Books

9. Damnation Spring Ash Davidson Scribner

10. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. All In: An Autobiography Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, and Maryanne Vollers Knopf

4. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

6. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

7. The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump St. Martin’s

8. I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker Penguin Press

9. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

10. American Marxism Mark R. Levin Threshold Editions

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

4. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

8. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

9. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

7. Agent Sonya: The Spy Next Door Ben Macintyre Crown

8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

9. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press

10. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.) One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 22. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.