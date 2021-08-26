Lois Torf knew how to buy — and make — an impression. Now, the late Boston collector’s prints are heading to auction.

Neel, whose portraits often feature unabashed portrayals of women’s bodies, had come to Torf’s place after an exhibition, according to Museum of Fine Arts director Matthew Teitelbaum, eventually shedding her clothes to swim naked in the pool.

By the time Lois Beurman Torf hosted the painter Alice Neel, she had already become one of Boston’s most celebrated collectors, known for her impressive trove of 20th-century prints.

“She loved that story: These were two older women, and they were just without abandon,” said Teitelbaum. He added, however, that although Torf — fierce, outspoken, and self-assured in her tastes — enjoyed the story, the encounter did not lead her to collect Neel’s work.

“She was very disciplined,” said Teitelbaum. “She was one of the great collectors of 20th-century prints.”

The late Boston print collector Lois Torf. ML Bachmann

Over the course of her decades-long career, Torf, who died last year at age 93, harnessed that discipline to amass an eclectic collection of some 750 works on paper: everything from prints by Picasso and the German Expressionists to post-war artists such as Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg.

But Torf didn’t merely seek out blue-chip artists. She trusted her eye, acquiring works by artists who would later go on to become household names as well as by those who would not.

“I never buy just the artist,” she told the Globe in 1984. “I have to love the image.”

Now, a selection of more than 350 of those works is set to be auctioned at Christie’s in New York, with two weeks of online bidding starting Sept. 2, and a live sale in two sessions on the 15th.

The sale, which the auction house estimates will generate more than $4 million, includes works by some of the 20th century’s best known artists: Andy Warhol, Richard Diebenkorn, and Cy Twombly among them.

Richard Diebenkorn's "Large Bright Blue," from "Eight Color Etchings," 1980. Christie’s

“Lois was a very strong, forceful character, and I think she liked images that were similarly impactful,” said Richard Lloyd, international head of prints and multiples for the auction house. “Each individual work stands on its own, but the agglomeration of them tells a story.”

The lot includes a number of epochal works from the last century, perhaps none more so than Warhol’s famed 1967 print of Marilyn Monroe. Warhol produced the work, an edition of 250, in a portfolio of images in 10 separate colors, but the black and pink versions are widely considered the most desirable. (”There’s no science to it,” said Lloyd of the black Marilyn. “It’s sort of an untold secret of how people respond to it. They feel that it’s the most dramatic version.”)

Torf, who displayed the Warhol in her dining room, owned a black one.

“You can tell how good the collector is by what they didn’t buy as well as what they did,” said Lloyd, who added Torf likely encountered many lesser versions of the print during her collecting career. “That’s the mark of a really good collector: Even things that you’re familiar with, they really bought” the best versions.

Torf, who grew up in Dorchester and received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1946, bought her first prints during a trip to Japan in 1961. She hadn’t set out to become a print collector, but, as she once told the Globe, prints were relatively inexpensive at the time, and “I didn’t have a lot of money to spend,” she said, noting that one of those early prints cost just $13.

She was largely self taught, sharpening her eye by reading art publications, dropping in on dealers and auction houses, befriending artists, and forging strong ties with a number of museums and curators.

She also stuck to her guns, setting a strict budget for each purchase. In one instance, that meant she was outbid on a hand-painted lithograph by the German Expressionist Emil Nolde, recalled her daughter, Adrienne Torf.

“But soon after the auction, she saw it in a gallery,” the daughter said. “She couldn’t sleep, thinking about how strongly drawn she was to that image, so she bought it on layaway.”

Torf lived with the works, installing many of them salon-style in the Brutalist Weston home she’d shared with her husband, the late Michael K. Torf. Others she gave to museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, where she was a longtime trustee, and the University Museum of Contemporary Art, Fine Arts Center at UMass Amherst, which awarded her an honorary doctorate in 1986.

“She was a curator with cash,” said Loretta Yarlow, director of the University Museum, who added Torf’s gifts filled several gaps in the museum’s collection. “She had a sharp eye.”

All told, Torf gave roughly 100 prints to her alma mater, including works by Kiki Smith, Johns, and Gerhard Richter. At the MFA, which named the Lois B. and Michael K. Torf Gallery in the couple’s honor, she gave more than 100 works. That includes the coveted Nolde print, which the museum featured on its catalog for a 1984 exhibition of the Torf collection.

Many of the collection’s most prized works, however, are now headed to market.

Roy Lichtenstein's "Crying Girl," 1963. Christie’s

Among them is Roy Lichtenstein’s iconic “Crying Girl” (1963), a pristine impression of the print that Lloyd called “probably the best we’ve ever seen.”

“There again you see the hand of the careful collector,” he said. “That one she bought in absolutely stunning condition.”

But while the works by Lichtenstein and Warhol are well known, the lot includes other works that are vanishingly rare, such as Twombly’s “Untitled I” (1967). The collection also includes a host of works by the German Expressionists, like an angular self-portrait by Max Beckmann (1921), as well as works by Diebenkorn and Rauschenberg, including the latter’s large-scale “Booster.”

Robert Rauschenberg's "Booster," 1967. Christie’s

There are several Cubist works by Georges Braque and Picasso, but perhaps the most telling is an unsigned still life with keys by the Spanish artist, thought to be one of just two impressions of the work.

“A lot of collectors would say, ‘If I’m going to spend a lot of money on Picasso, I need to see a signature,’” said Lloyd. “But Lois had the confidence to say, ‘Right, there’s no signature on this, but why should that stop me buying it?’”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.