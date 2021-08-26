At one with nature in ART’s ‘Arboretum Experience’

“We were thinking about how performance and storytelling can inspire feelings of joy and reconnect us with community,” says director Summer L. Williams. “At the same time, we wanted to make this broadly accessible, so you can wander through the [Arnold] Arboretum and enjoy music, meditations, and plays with others, or you can listen at home and still feel the connections the stories create.”

While the Delta variant collides with threats of hurricanes and the back-to-school scramble, the American Repertory Theater’s “The Arboretum Experience” attempts to help us cope by linking the natural beauty of the “museum of trees” with the power of performance.

“The Arboretum Experience” includes four 40-minute audio plays, 12 movement meditations (ranging from six to 20 minutes), and a lineup of pop-up performances in September that will be announced soon.

The idea began with a Zoom gathering of the creative team in the spring. Williams was joined by composer, musician, and performer Tim Hall, playwright Kirsten Greenidge, and choreographer Jill Johnson.

“We started with the idea of engaging with the Arboretum space in an intentional way,” says Hall, who is a partner in HipStory, a Cambridge-based digital media production company that provided new compositions and soundscapes for the plays and movement meditations. Building this was, he says, “a bit of relay. I’m really proud of our team’s ability to be fluid and accommodate changes as we built something completely new.”

The experience is not driven by narrative, says Williams, but by emotion.

“The audio plays serve as a kind of anchor, an opportunity to build an experience around a thread of an idea,” she says. Greenidge led a writers’ room that included MJ Kaufman, Melinda Lopez, Sam Marks, Mwalim *7), and Eliana Pipes to build out story lines for each play.

The plays are framed as a myth (“In Bloom”), a fairy tale (“Ramona the Fearless Goes for a Ride”), a proverb (“Your Fingers Will Reach So Your Voice Can Sing”), and a ghost story (“After and Still”). Although the plays are set in different areas of the Arboretum and reference specific locations, the emotions they might stir can be experienced anywhere.

“The ghost story, for example, is an opportunity to think about healing and dealing with grief,” says Williams, “and while the action takes place among the trees, you can enjoy it while listening to it at home alone or with others in the Arboretum.”

Hall says finding that balance informed the musical compositions and sound created for the plays and the movement meditations.

“We went to the Arboretum to capture some ambient sounds to help create a sense of place and enhance moments in the plays,” he says. “We were thinking about the sounds that go along with the characters. For example, whenever a tree moves, leaves need to rustle.

“But also,” he says, “in the case of the movement meditations, it was important to the choreographers to create some spaces for participants to pause and think and breathe.”

The movement meditations make the most use of specific Arboretum locations, while at the same time encouraging listeners to follow the practices wherever they are. While senses of sight, hearing, and touch are engaged, the voices of each of the choreographers — Peter Chu, Jill Johnson, Nailah Randall-Bellinger, Lonnie Anela O’kalani Neff Stanton — provide a sense of calm to focus on breathing and awareness.

Originally, Hall says, the team thought the movement meditations would be integrated into hour-long plays, but as the pieces evolved, they decided to separate them so that listeners can choose their own adventure.

“We initially thought about geo-locating each experience, but then we decided, to be more accessible, we would widen the lens, making this ‘Arboretum Experience’ happen wherever an audience member might be. We hope people who are just taking a walk stumble on a pop-up performance or discover a QR code and listen to a play.”

Says Williams, “We are trying to balance a visitor’s enjoyment of the Arboretum by having some specific destinations, but also encouraging audiences to move around at their leisure.”

New interim leadership at Reagle

Linda Chin has been tapped to serve as interim executive artistic director at Waltham’s Reagle Music Theatre, following the retirement of Robert Eagle after 52 years.

Chin, who served briefly as Wheelock Family Theatre’s executive director, is already working with the board of directors on new initiatives. The company will reopen to live performances Sept. 24 at the former home of the much-missed Publick Theatre, in the Herter Park amphitheater on the Charles River in Allston. “Musical Theatre at Herter” is a combination cabaret and open mic night produced in partnership with the Friends of Herter Park.

That event will be followed by “All Together Now!” (Nov. 12-15) at a location to be announced. Reagle then returns to its home in the Waltham High School auditorium for “Christmastime” (Dec. 4-12), an annual musical revue for the holidays. For more information, go to www.reaglemusictheatre.org.

THE ARBORETUM EXPERIENCE

Presented by the American Repertory Theater in partnership with the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, through September. Free and unticketed. www.americanrepertorytheater.org

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.



