A reissue of a pioneering diet guide, a look at natural New England, and a poetry anthology focusing on Cape Cod

Back in 1971, Frances Moore Lappé anticipated the ways in which what we put on our tables has ramifications on climate change, making a powerful case for the importance of sustainability in her revolutionary and best-selling “ Diet for a Small Planet .” Fifty years later, Lappé's ideas about a high-protein plant-based diet remains as urgent as they did when originally published. Ballantine’s re-issue in celebration of its half-century of changing people’s diets includes a revised recipe section aimed toward “today’s palates,” including new recipes from Padma Lakshmi, Mollie Katzen, Alice Waters, and Mark Bittman, among others. A new introduction argues that a plant-centered diet is “a no-contest necessity: Either we now make a big turn, or life on Earth as we know it is gone forever.” The stakes are high. Lappé, who’s based in Cambridge, as is her organization Small Planet Institute, was originally motivated by “hunger amid plenty.” Now she asks how “to pull ourselves back from catastrophe and guide us toward life itself?” Frittatas, granola, quinoa chili, and sesame eggplant parmesan are among the dozens of vegetarian recipes included. Throughout, Lappé makes an urgent, convincing case for the benefits of a plant-centered diet, for the health of ourselves, and the health of our planet.

Advertisement

Natural New England

A new guide offers some routes into the less explored places of New England. In “New England’s Roadside Ecology: Explore 30 of the Region’s Unique Natural Areas,” (Timber), Thomas Wessels leads us through “unusual forests . . . exquisite bogs, swamps, alpine tundra, and dunes.” He gives a primer on the characteristics of the landscape of the region, emphasizing the exciting and complex interrelationships among species, detailing how to identify, for example, chestnut blight, grafting, and stump sprouts. In Massachusetts, he explores the eastern and western edges of the state, pointing to a beech forest and dune shack trails in Provincetown, and an Atlantic white cedar swamp in Wellfleet. Out west, there’s a grove of elder trees in Charlemont, old growth in Cummington, more than 800 species of plants at Bartholomew’s Cobble in Sheffield, and the cave that influence “Moby-Dick” in Great Barrington. The book is driven by the sense that making a relationship with these places “might help [readers] develop a greater level of respect and stewardship.” And it familiarizes us with the flora and fauna — the maidenhair spleenwort, the shagbark hickory, and the hop hornbeam — that surrounds us.

Advertisement

Cape verses

“I want / sunsets and seals; I want / wild lilies in the woods; I want / to walk along the precipice, / to balance on the edge / of earth and sea,” writes Adeline Carrie Koscher, capturing what’s to be found in a new anthology of Cape Cod poetry. “From the Farther Shore: Discovering Cape Cod & the Islands Through Poetry” (Bass River) collects a range of regional poets exploring the watery outer edge of the state. Provincetown gets much attention; there are poems by Gail Mazur, Stanley Kunitz, Marge Piercy, dozens of others; Mark Doty writes Long Point Light. The book captures the storms and fog, desolate beaches, summer days that last, cool fall days that don’t, scallop shells, seaweed, wind and gulls, the special Cape Cod light, and the mood and mindset of its visitors and yearlong residents, reminding us, as Mary Oliver does, that “what we see is the world / that cannot cherish us, / but which we cherish.”

Advertisement

Coming Out

“How I Became a Tree” by Sumana Roy (Yale University)

“Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket” by Hilma Wolitzer (Bloomsbury)

“Fear of a Black Universe: An Outsider’s Guide to the Future of Physics” by Stephon Alexander (Basic)

Pick of the Week

Mark DeCarteret at Water Street Bookstore in Exeter, New Hampshire, recommends “Cuttings From the Tangle” by Richard Buckner (Black Sparrow): “Fans of Richard Buckner’s songs will not find the ageless, dust storm finished, slow-ground drifter riffs they’re used to in his first book, but instead get well-travelled, day-glowed and night-gowned gatherings that oft segue and seconds guess, oft shift and give the best kind of fits — not so much raging against what little light there is but engaging with it — thus arguing for more of what gave them their start.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.