Virtual author readings for Aug. 29 - Sept. 4

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Rhina P. Espaillat (“The Field”) reads at 3 p.m. at the National Park Service’s Summer Poetry Festival.
MONDAY
Gledé Browne Kabongo (“Our Wicked Lies”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Anthony Amore (“The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist”) reads in-person at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop at Barnstable’s Olde Colonial Courthouse (tickets are $10 for members of Tales of Cape Cod and $15 for non-members).
TUESDAY
Mike Duncan (“Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution”) is in conversation with Patrick Wyman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $35.25 and include a shipped signed copy of the book) . . . Andrea Hairston (“Master of Poisons”) is in conversation with Sheree Renée Thomas at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books (tickets are purchased by ordering a paperback copy of the book) . . . Jonathan Santlofer (“The Last Mona Lisa”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members).
WEDNESDAY
Tina M. Campt (“A Black Gaze: Artists Changing How We See”) is in conversation with Sarah Lewis at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Nichole Perkins (“Sometimes I Trip On How Happy We Could Be”) and Farrah Rochon (“The Dating Playbook”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY
Sandra M. Gilbert and Susan Gubar (“Still Mad: American Women Writers and the Feminist Imagination”) read at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Kate Clifford Larson (“Walk with Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Anna Qu (“Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor”) is in conversation with Nicole Chung at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
SATURDAY
Heather Greene (“Whiskey Distilled: A Populist Guide to the Water of Life”) reads at 5:30 p.m. in-person and on Zoom at East End Books Ptown.