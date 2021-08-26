Anne Finucane, powerful Bank of America executive, to retire

Anne Finucane, the powerful Bank of America executive who came to the financial giant in its acquisition of FleetBoston Financial Corp., is retiring at the end of the year after nearly two decades in which she was widely recognized for helping guide the firm though the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath.

Finucane, Bank of America’s vice chairwoman, has remained in the Boston area throughout her tenure with the Charlotte, N.C.-based megabank, and she has long been considered one of the most influential women in corporate America.

“Anne has been a trusted advisor and invaluable partner for many years,” said Bank of America chief executive Brian T. Moynihan, who is also among the company’s Fleet alumni. “From her time as one of the few senior women executives in financial services to today, she has provided unparalleled strategic vision, helping to make banking more transparent, while serving as a tireless advocate for equality, sustainable energy, education and health care.”