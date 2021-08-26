Former shoe store owner barred from running business in bias settlement

The former owner of The Tannery shoe store in Back Bay has been permanently barred from running a retail business in Massachusetts and must pay up to $220,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the state alleging that he discriminated against customers based on their race, ethnicity, and immigration status, according to a settlement reached with the office of Attorney General Maura Healey. Hicham Ali Hassan, also known as Sam Hassan, denied service to a Black man and a Middle Eastern woman shopping in the now-closed Boylston Street store, according to the complaint. In 2017, Hassan allegedly told the man he didn’t want his “kind” in the store and implied he didn’t have enough money to shop there. He spoke to the woman in a mock Arabic accent, saying, “Get out of here. I don’t have anything for you here.” These two incidents reflect a larger pattern of discriminatory treatment toward customers, Healey’s office said. The fine will go toward restitution for victims and funds to combat discrimination and promote equity in the state. “We have strong laws in Massachusetts to put an end to the kind of unlawful, unacceptable, and racist behavior that this business owner blatantly displayed in his store,” Healey said in a statement. “This settlement provides relief to the customers that were harmed and makes clear that everyone should be welcome and respected in businesses across our state.” — KATIE JOHNSTON





OFFICE SPACE

For Kendall Square building, a record sales price

A Kendall Square office building just sold for a record price, reflecting still strong demand for office space in prime spots in Boston and Cambridge. Oxford Properties and an arm of investment bank JP Morgan Chase said Thursday they have sold One Memorial Drive to a joint venture between MetLife and Norges Bank for $825 million. That sum for the 409,000 square foot building amounts to more than $2,000 per square foot, the highest price per square foot yet seen in Boston’s office market. The building is fully leased to Microsoft and tech firm InterSystems. Oxford paid $405 million to buy the building in 2014, and has since increased its leasable space by roughly 10 percent by converting some underused parking to office. — TIM LOGAN

AVIATION

India lifts ban on 737 Max jet

India ended its ban on Boeing’s 737 Max jet, a major boost to the American plane-maker that leaves China as the only leading aviation market yet to allow the aircraft to resume service. India’s decision comes after it observed “no untoward reporting” on jets already flying since 17 global regulators allowed it to resume flights, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in an order posted on its website on Thursday. The Max was grounded worldwide more than two years ago following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. — Bloomberg News





SPORTING GOODS

At Granville Golfland, a Golf Digest Top 100 club fitter near Columbus, Ohio, custom-fit clubs used to take seven to 10 days to arrive. Now, customers are being told it may take as long as 12 weeks. At American Golf locations in the United Kingdom, they’re telling clients they might not come until December. Irons, drivers, putters, even grips have been hard to find because of global supply chain shortages that have delayed everything from semiconductors to chlorine tablets. For golf, the timing couldn’t be worse. The sport enjoyed renewed popularity amid the pandemic: The National Golf Foundation estimates that a record 3 million people played on a golf course for the first time in 2020. — Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

For Tim Cook, a tidy $750 million windfall this week

Tim Cook is poised to hit pay dirt — again. This week, the Apple CEO will collect the 10th and final tranche of the pay deal he received a decade ago after he took over the top job from co-founder Steve Jobs. The haul consists of about 5 million shares worth roughly $750 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Part of the payout is contingent on Apple’s stock return over the past three years surpassing at least two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 — a threshold the iPhone maker cleared by a wide margin. — Bloomberg News





MORTGAGES

Rates barely budge

Like most of us, mortgage rates seem to be languishing as summer winds down. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average edged up to 2.87 percent. It was 2.86 percent a week ago and 2.91 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average moved slightly higher to 2.17 percent. It was 2.16 percent a week ago and 2.46 percent a year ago. — Washington Post





RETAIL

Shipping delays shake Dollar Tree’s bottom line

Shipping costs and lag times are wreaking havoc on profit margins at Dollar Tree, which relies on a steady volume of cheap goods to make money at low prices. A global rebound in consumer demand for all sorts of goods is straining shipping networks and ports. And new surges in COVID-19 cases have caused some ports to close or slow entry. Transit times are about 30 days longer than in recent years, Dollar Tree said Thursday, citing freight industry contacts. That’s tough for a company that brings in almost 90,000, 40-foot containers a year. In a recent case, Dollar Tree had a dedicated charter vessel turned back from a port in China because a single crew member tested positive for COVID-19, chief executive officer Mike Witynski said on an earnings call. The voyage was delayed by two months because the ship had to go to Indonesia and replace the entire crew. — Bloomberg News

PHARMACEUTICALS

Gilead gets court judgment over patent reversed

Gilead Sciences persuaded a US appeals court to reverse a $1.2 billion judgment that Bristol-Myers had won over revolutionary treatments that use a body’s own immune system to fight cancer. The patent owned by Bristol-Myers’s Juno Therapeutics and the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research is invalid, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled. The fight was over a pioneering technique known as CAR-T, in which the T cells of a person’s own immune system are modified to attack cancer cells. Gilead’s Kite unit makes Yescarta for the treatment of certain types of large B-cell lymphoma, a blood cancer. — Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Factory shutdowns unravel Abercrombie sales

Abercrombie & Fitch shares plunged the most since the start of the pandemic as the apparel retailer missed Wall Street’s sales expectations, citing pressure from ongoing factory shutdowns in Vietnam and shipping delays. The plant issues will likely last at least into the beginning of September, executives said Thursday. The New Albany, Ohio-based company is seeing one to three weeks of delivery delays on average and has been using air deliveries to bypass some of the port congestion. Vietnam is the second-biggest supplier of clothing and footwear to the United States, with factories that make goods for major brands including Nike Inc. and Adidas AG. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has prompted a number of plant shutdowns in recent weeks, just as supply chains are gearing up for the holiday shopping season. — Bloomberg News