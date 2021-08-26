Germany’s Axel Springer to buy Politico in US media push

Springer will also acquire the 50% it doesn’t already own in its joint venture Politico Europe, as well as the tech news website Protocol, the companies said in a statement Thursday. Springer is paying more than $1 billion, Wall Street Journal media reporter Ben Mullin wrote in a tweet, citing people familiar with the deal.

(Bloomberg) -- Germany media giant Axel Springer SE has agreed to buy Politico, another step in the consolidation of digital news.

Founded in 2007, Politico was a pioneer in granular scoop-driven coverage of politics and policy in Washington, D.C. While much of its coverage is free, it publishes news and analysis for paying subscribers under the banner Politico Pro. No terms were disclosed.

The digital media industry has been consolidating as advertisers move their budgets to tech giants like Facebook and Google. Last year, BuzzFeed bought HuffPost from Verizon Communications Inc. In 2019, Vice Media acquired Refinery29 and Vox Media bought New York Media, parent of New York Magazine.

Axel Springer, the publisher of Germany’s Bild newspaper, was taken private in 2020 in a deal led by the U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co.

The company has been investing in U.S. media companies for several years. In 2014, it set up a joint venture with Politico to launch the European edition of the website. In 2015, it bought Business Insider, which this year shortened its name to Insider Inc. Last year, Axel Springer acquired a majority stake in the newsletter publisher Morning Brew Inc.

The talks between Axel Springer and Politico were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which also reported in May that Axel Springer was in talks to buy one of Politico’s rivals, Axios.

