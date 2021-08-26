Japan Halts Use of 1.6 Million Moderna Shots on Contamination Reports

(Bloomberg) — Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine after receiving reports of foreign particles in the vials from several vaccination sites.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., which is the local distributor of the vaccine, and Japan’s health ministry agreed to stop using doses from three lots after discussing the matter, they said in separate statements Thursday.

There have been no safety concerns tied to the affected vials, and vaccinations using Moderna’s other shots in Japan will progress as usual, Takeda said. An issue with one production line at Moderna’s contract manufacturing site in Spain may be responsible and an investigation is underway, a spokesperson for the Cambridge-based company said.