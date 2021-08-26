More delay for waterfront tower as Janey seeks to withdraw harbor zoning plan

The zoning plan is key to developer Don Chiofaro’s long-held vision for a 600-foot tower where the Boston Harbor Garage now stands, because it would permit a far-taller building than what state waterfront rules currently allow there. Without the new zoning allowed through the harbor plan, Chiofaro would essentially be limited to a building of roughly 150 feet, a size he says would make the project economically unfeasible.

Janey has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks from her rivals in the mayor’s race and from environmental groups to withdraw Boston’s Downtown Municipal Harbor Plan from consideration by the state Department of Environmental Protection. She is set to announce the move Thursday afternoon.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is seeking to withdraw a downtown Boston harbor plan from a state review process, a move that will likely delay approval of a controversial 600-foot tower proposed for a site next to the New England Aquarium, perhaps for several years, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Neighborhood groups, developers and city officials spent years negotiating the plan — which covers 42 acres from Long Wharf to the Moakley Bridge — under Janey’s predecessor, Martin J. Walsh, who left the mayor’s office in March to become President Biden’s labor secretary. But the plan’s future was thrown into question in April when a Suffolk Superior Court judge ruled that state officials did not follow the proper steps to approve it in 2018.

A rendering of Don Chiofaro's proposed tower on the Boston waterfront. TOMORROW AB/KPF

The judge’s ruling favored two separate lawsuits brought by the Conservation Law Foundation and residents of the nearby Harbor Towers that aimed to block the harbor plan and Chiofaro’s tower. But it also potentially endangered 16 other municipal harbor plans along the state’s coastline, all approved in a similar fashion over the years. For that reason, the Department of Environmental Protection is in the process of revising its waterfront rules, to ensure these harbor plans comply with the law, even as the Baker administration appeals the judge’s ruling.

Janey is set to announce on Thursday afternoon at a City Hall press conference that she wants state officials to remove the Boston harbor plan from that DEP process, effectively giving it back to the city to revise. (State officials typically defer to local authorities on questions like this.) That would likely push the process well beyond the mayoral election in November. Janey has expressed concerns about the size of Chiofaro’s tower, as have all four of her major rivals in the mayor’s race.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency had already begun to review Chiofaro’s tower proposal and a 300-foot-tower proposed for the James Hook & Co. site near the Moakley Bridge, overlooking the Fort Point Channel. Janey’s decision effectively would put those project reviews on hold until some finality can be found for the broader harbor zoning issue.

A spokeswoman for Chiofaro had no comment ahead of Janey’s announcement Thursday.

About one month ago, the Conservation Law Foundation, along with several other local nonprofits, sent a letter to Janey, urging her to withdraw the plan from DEP and restart the planning process. CLF said in the letter that doing so would “set the tone for equitable waterfront planning and development” across the city’s waterfront neighborhoods, and would better incorporate resilience to rising sea levels and storm surges into the zoning plan.

On Thursday, the group welcomed Janey’s decision to essentially follow the group’s recommendation.

“Withdrawing the Downtown Municipal Harbor Plan is the right decision,” said Deanna Moran, CLF’s director of environmental planning. “It signals that the administration recognizes this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure that Boston’s most visited section of the waterfront is resilient, accessible, and welcoming to all.”

Janey’s decision was also hailed by Vikki Spruill, chief executive of the New England Aquarium.

“The mayor has taken a really bold move here by saying, let’s revisit this municipal harbor plan through the lens of equity and climate resilience,” Spruill said. “I’m confident that however this process unfolds, it’s going to include all the voices that need to be considered because this is everyone’s waterfront.”

