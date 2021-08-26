Foodie friends formed Two Taste Buddiez to highlight local restaurants

Known for their noodle pulls and syrup pours, the two seek out flavorful food items in Boston, posting their adventures on both Instagram (with nearly 30,000 followers) and TikTok (with more than 66,000 followers). They venture throughout the city, from a slice at Source Restaurant in Harvard Square to tapas at Toro in the South End.

As two high school friends with different food histories, Rachel Eng and Maddie Gatto have taken the term “foodie” to another level. Gatto grew up a picky eater with her go-to meal as chicken fingers and french fries, and Eng’s grandparents had their own restaurants, but both developed a love for trying new dishes. The pair runs Two Taste Buddiez, which focuses on the Boston food scene through the lens of college students and young professionals.

“We want it to be a beneficial relationship for us and the restaurants,” Eng said in a recent video interview.

Eng and Gatto went to high school together in New Jersey and then ended up both coming to Boston for college — Eng at Northeastern University and Gatto at Boston College. During freshman year, they sent restaurant recommendations back and forth to each other, and by the end of the year they had launched Two Taste Buddiez. The friends spend hours each weekend shooting video, taking pictures, and sharing meals together.

“It’s funny because our conversations will be about business, and then we’ll redirect to something else and then back to business. It’s really just integrated into our friendship,” Gatto said in a video interview.

Most of Two Taste Buddiez’ revenue comes from brand campaigns they work on with larger chains or corporations hoping to promote their food and beverage products. In turn, the restaurants receive an uptick in business from media exposure across TikTok and Instagram platforms.

A typical weekend for Two Taste Buddiez includes visiting several restaurants and tasting samples of each restaurant’s best dishes, all while creating content. Eng described their process as a “machine,” one person shooting videos for TikTok and another taking photos for Instagram. In the midst of their work, which at times means balancing on a chair to get the right angle, they find themselves savoring every moment.

They said Two Taste Buddiez only partners with restaurants they know their young audience will be able to afford and enjoy. “We’re not going to go to some five-star Michelin restaurant, something both our followers couldn’t actually go to, or wouldn’t have any interest in,” Eng said.

Eng and Gatto, both recent college graduates, are moving forward with their individual career plans. Eng is moving to New York and working in management consulting at Deloitte, and Gatto is applying to law school. But that doesn’t mean the end of Two Taste Buddiez: They plan to expand it throughout the Northeast, adding New York City to the roster.

They said throughout the pandemic they were happy to be able to bring attention to some of their favorite spots and develop deeper connections with the restaurants, the people who work in them, and the people who enjoy them.

Source Restaurant in Harvard Square said one of Two Taste Buddiez’ TikTok videos, which highlighted their brunch menu, resulted in a big jump in reservations. Originally, Source served brunch only on Sundays, but the Two Taste Buddiez video mistakenly said they served it on Saturdays. As a result of the video’s popularity (it got more than 250,000 views), Source now serves brunch on Saturdays, too.

“It [was hard] to see some people we really know well struggling or closing restaurants in Boston and New York,” Eng said. “It’s just been a hard time, so I think that’s one thing that’s been really rewarding ... like we’re making a difference.”

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.