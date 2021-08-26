Grana looks grand downtown; Exodus exits JP

Another opening for Sept. 1, this one in Cambridge: Blue Owl (907 Main St.), a bar atop Central Square hotel 907 Main, which is also home to The Dial restaurant. Executive chef Justin Urso oversees the food at both. At Blue Owl, expect a menu filled with international flavors and designed for snacking — from shrimp tikka with cilantro chutney to Brazilian-style hot dogs. Bar manager Molli Rohland keeps you in cocktails like the Foie Gras Old Fashioned and the Pale Blue Owl, made with mastiha liqueur, vermouth, cardamom bitters, rosewater, and lemon.

Openings: Grana opens on Sept. 1 at the Langham hotel downtown (250 Franklin St.). The restaurant is serving breakfast and lunch, with weekend brunch starting Sept. 18. Executive chef Stephen Bukoff and team start your day with eggs, pancakes, and fresh-pressed juices, then segue into Italian fare for lunch. Grana, located in the former hall of the Federal Reserve Bank, features ornate moldings and terrazzo floors with the original bank seal from 1914.

Del’s Lemonade is open in Arlington (1050 Massachusetts Ave.), serving summer’s most refreshing drink. In addition to frozen lemonade, the takeout-only window sells hot dogs, pretzels, ice cream, and more. This is the first Del’s brick-and-mortar in the Boston area.

Donuts from the Angry Donut in Newburyport. Molly A Quill

Newburyport now has a second branch of the Angry Donut (44 Inn St.), in addition to the location at Washington and Winter streets. As well as a wild assortment of doughnut flavors, co-owners Jill Passen and Tom Quill offer egg sandwiches, soups and salads, coffee drinks, and other baked goods. A previous location in Stratham, N.H., closed at the end of July.

Outdoor dining: In Brookline’s Coolidge Corner, Prairie Fire (242 Harvard St.) has opened a beer garden in the adjacent parking lot, with ample bench seating and an amended menu of appetizers, sandwiches, and wood-fired pizza.

Closings: Exodus Bagels has permanently closed its Jamaica Plain storefront (3346 Washington St.). Don’t worry: You can still get bagels and sandwiches at the Roslindale location (2 McCraw St.), closed for vacation until Sept. 2.

In Cambridge, the MIT branch of Anna’s Taqueria (84 Massachusetts Ave.) has shuttered. According to owner Betsy Kamio, the university plans to turn the area into a student lounge. It remains business as usual at the taqueria’s six other locations.

