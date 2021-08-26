How one traveler spent her COVID summer

But as summer 2021 heated up and vaccine protocols were completed (or ignored), travelers dusted off luggage, and began to buckle up again in airplanes and cars. Backpacks were zipped, panniers slung on bicycles, as Americans threw their doors open and sped for departure terminals, campgrounds, and backroads. During January-May 2021, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce saw a more than threefold increase in requests on its booking engine compared to the same period last year. Wanderlust, or desperation to get out of Dodge, were back with gusto.

In 2019, Boston’s Logan Airport hit an all-time record of 42,522,411 passengers flying in and out, from near and far. But it was a short-lived celebration of wanderlust and carbon footprints. When the world’s travelers were grounded in 2020 by COVID-19, travel through Logan dropped by more than 70 percent.

Advertisement

On July 2, the TSA announced a notable statistic: The agency had processed more people than on the same date in 2019. Popular summer locations such as Cape Cod and California’s wine country were booking quickly on Airbnb, VRBO, and other sites, as the summer scramble for short-term rentals returned.

At least briefly.

And then, the Delta variant made its own summer plans and began blasting around the globe like a gap-year student with a Eurorail pass. For many, travel hesitation kicked back in.

For a moment in time, it had seemed that travel would feel normal again. Instead, there’s a sense of whiplash. The Clash lyrics “Should I stay or should I go now?” may as well be on an infinite loop.

The frustration, confusion, and anger are real. Beach and lakeside reservations that were nearly impossible to find in spring are now getting canceled. Families with children too young to get vaccinated are questioning whether “microadventures” within an hour of home are the way to spend a second summer. Elders and the immunocompromised are asking the same questions (as are many healthy and vaccinated Gen-Xers and boomers). While private home rentals ticked back up, the American Hotel and Lodging Association reported that US hotels have lost more than $46 million in revenue since February.

Advertisement

Pamela Ferdinand, a science writer in Evanston, Ill., had booked a week on the Vineyard with her family, but one of her children is too young to receive the Pfizer vaccine. “We were hoping to get away to see close friends in a way that was safe and outside, but as the numbers began to mount we saw that, like in other tourist areas, we’d be navigating crowds. It seemed the possibility of exposure wasn’t worth the risk. Travel seemed more of a want than a need and hopefully the situation won’t last forever.”

The choice to stay or go is individual. For many it’s based on vaccination status. For those who are vaccinated, it’s the unanswered — and unknown — questions about COVID transmission and often the impact of the economy on wallets. Yet some of us are still racing headlong out the door trying to get somewhere this summer, determined to lay our eyes on views of the world other than our own backyards and neighborhood parks because we fear — maybe irrationally, maybe not — the possibility that travel could shut down again in the months ahead.

Days after I was fully vaccinated I took my work on the road and traveled to New York City to visit my parents (also vaccinated). I bounced through every New England state. In June I flew to Seattle and my son went to Alaska. The Delta variant was gaining speed when I returned to Boston, and I accelerated, too: back to Vermont, camping in Acadia, visiting friends and family in the Catskills, the Berkshires, the east side of the Hudson Valley, Cape Cod, back to Manhattan twice, then back to the Cape. The Vineyard and a third circle through the Cape are coming up.

Advertisement

A January report from Airbnb titled “2021 Will Be the Year of Meaningful Travel” projected that the year ahead would lean toward trips designed for “connecting with loved ones” and a priority “to spend time with family and friends in comfortable, familiar and secure settings.”

While I might fit into this category, the TSA’s July report indicated that Americans are traveling beyond barbecues and vacations with family and friends. Chicago’s Lollapalooza — a four-day, 385,000-plus-participant event that concluded on Aug. 1 — made it clear that “familiar” and “secure” have many interpretations. Numbers are rising in Iceland, on the Vineyard, and many other tourist destinations.

I didn’t go to Lollapalooza, but I’m guilty of planning more trips in fear of a new wave of closures, and I know I’m not alone.

Alternatively, a number of recent articles have touted the benefits of “microadventures,” as popularized by British author and former National Geographic Explorer of the Year Alastair Humphreys. The term is defined as taking brief outdoor adventures that are “short, simple, local, cheap — yet still fun, exciting, challenging, refreshing and rewarding.” Although Humphreys’s travel philosophy predates COVID, it suits this moment in time.

Advertisement

Microadventures are an opportunity to seek newness in nature (ideally overnight) within an hour of home, i.e.: a moonlit walk in or outside a city, the reflection of leaves on a pond in a local park, finding a new wooded trail, holding a backyard slumber party.

Maybe, in the language of 1970s women’s dresses, travel this summer can be broken down into three categories: mini (micro), midi, and maxi. Travel is not one-size-fits-all in the most normal of summers, and this summer remains anormal. Whether it’s a tromp around a nearby park, a week in the White Mountains, or a flight to Rome, there are likely to be decisions, opinions, and judgments about every choice, along with nagging whiplash and questions about COVID. As Gustav Flaubert wrote, “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” This year, we may — or may not — have tiny travel footprints but the world will still be out there.