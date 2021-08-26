I have a crush on the man at the cheese shop

Q. I am a 61-year-old woman. I have been divorced for 10 years and have not really had a relationship since. By all accounts, I look much younger than my age, especially with a mask on, which will be relevant in a moment.

Not the cheese shop in question, probably, but this 2011 photo of The Cheese Shop in the North End should help your imagination while reading this letter.

I shop at a local gourmet cheese shop, and this very kind and adorable man who works there always remembers what I like and is always suggesting new things for me to try. Since we are both masked, I have no idea if there is flirting or if he is just friendly (and good at his job). I have a friend who knows him and says that he is in his mid-30s. So, here’s my question: How inappropriate is it for a woman to flirt with, and maybe even show interest in, someone that much younger? I fear that I look even younger with my mask on and that he would be horrified if he saw me without. I also fear that it has been so long since I’ve been interested in anyone that I am not reading signals correctly.

It is really difficult to find men my own age who have the same level of energy I have. All my friends think that I would have more success with a younger man. But THAT much younger? And is it unrealistic to think that a person that young would be interested in someone as old as I am? Thank you, and just sign me …

OLD AND CONFUSED

A. The age thing isn’t the problem for me. My red flag goes up because he’s on the job.

He is friendly. He is good with cheese. And you know what? It’s so wonderful to not be hit on while you’re working! I mean, light flirting can be fine in life, and relationships — even the ones formed at a cheese shop — can evolve. But it sounds like he’s not quite initiating an exchange of personal information. I would follow his lead when it comes to topics of conversation.

Now, if the friend who knows him says, “Oh, by the way, he has a crush on you,” that’s another story. Have you told this friend how you feel? Has she encouraged you? Does Cheese Man know the two of you share a mutual connection? It sounds like you have a good source for intel. Maybe start there, if the friend is someone you know well and trust.

Please know that my warning about misreading signals from someone at their job is not meant to stop you from thinking about romance. Cheese Man has reminded you that you can feel this way, and that crushes are excellent. My more practical advice is to try a dating app (a new one, if you’ve already done one). Give yourself a wide age range for prospects and court people who can see you without a mask. Practice flirting there. I mean, who knows, maybe Cheese Man is on the app, too. That would be quite a story if you matched there.

We get a lot of letters from people who say they don’t feel their age — that they have energy, drive, excitement in their lives, the body (or top half of a face) of a 30-year-old, etc. That means there are other people who are a lot like you. Just remember to give them a chance, too.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

The saying is “age is just a number,” which is dismissive of what age actually is. It’s a phase of life, a developmental stage, it’s years of “life experience.” Remember yourself in your 30s? Is that where you want to be right now? I feel like I’m in my 20s all the time, then I hang out with people in their 20s, and realize I very much am not in my 20s.

SKS04





I agree with Meredith that you would be better off finding someone on a dating site where the ages are known up front.

LEGALLYLIZ2017





If all he’s ever talked to you about is cheese, all he is interested in talking to you about is cheese.

SEENITTOO

