Recipes: Japanese potato salad and more dishes for an international Labor Day

This year’s Labor Day cookout is a great chance to update long-held late summer traditions with inspiration from around the world. The Indian spice mix garam masala punches up the flavor of pork burgers, which stay extra moist thanks to a spiced paste of yogurt, egg yolk, and garlic. For a spin on coleslaw, tart vinegar spiked with hot chilies turns shredded cabbage into a spicy Haitian condiment. And potato salad from Japan is partially mashed, creating a delicious contrast between creamy-chunky potatoes and crisp carrots and cucumber.

These flavor-packed burgers are a spin on a chorizo-like spiced pork sausage from Goa in southern India. They’re especially delicious topped with yogurt, torn fresh mint leaves, and thin slices of cucumber or tomato.

Advertisement

Be sure to combine the pork mixture well so the bread crumbs and seasonings are evenly distributed.

2/3 cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup plain whole-milk yogurt, plus more to serve

5 teaspoons garam masala

5 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 large egg yolks

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound ground pork

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

4 hamburger buns, toasted

In a large bowl, combine the panko, yogurt, garam masala, paprika, cumin, cayenne, egg yolks, garlic, ¾ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, and ¼ cup water. Using a fork, mash the mixture into a smooth paste. Add the pork and mix with your hands until evenly combined. Form into 4 patties, each about 4 inches in diameter, place on a plate and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

In a nonstick 12-inch skillet set over medium heat, add the oil and heat until barely smoking. Add the burgers and cook until well browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Flip, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until the patties are well browned on the second sides and the centers reach 160 degrees, another 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate, tent with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve on the buns with additional yogurt on the side.

Advertisement

Haitian Scotch Bonnet Slaw (Pikliz). CONNIE MILLER OF CB CREATIVES

Haitian Scotch Bonnet Slaw (Pikliz)

Makes 4 cups

Serve this crunchy, spicy slaw alongside braised meats or fried foods, as a filling for tacos, or atop a bowl of black beans. For a spicier version, leave some or all of the seeds in the chilies. Take care not to touch your eyes or face after handling the chilies with bare hands. If you can, wear rubber gloves to prep them.

Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two days.

½ cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 habanero or Scotch bonnet chilies, stemmed and seeded

1 medium garlic clove

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage (6 to 8 ounces)

1 large carrot, peeled and shredded on the large holes of a box grater

1 medium shallot, halved and thinly sliced

In a blender, puree the vinegar, lime juice, sugar, chilies, garlic, thyme, and salt until smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl, then add the cabbage, shredded carrot, and shallot, and toss well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Japanese Potato Salad. CONNIE MILLER OF CB CREATIVES

Japanese Potato Salad

Makes 4 servings

Advertisement

In Japan potato salads are partially mashed to create a creamier texture. Tying everything together is Kewpie, a Japanese mayonnaise brand made with rice vinegar that is smoother and richer than American mayonnaise. Salting the cooking water ensures even seasoning, as does sprinkling the potatoes with vinegar and pepper as they cool. Waiting until the potatoes are at room temperature before adding mayo is important to avoid oiliness. We use American mayo but approximate the Kewpie flavor using vinegar, an extra hard-cooked egg yolk, and sugar. For a savory touch, we add diced ham and finish with scallions.

Starchy russet or waxy new potatoes shouldn’t be substituted; the smooth texture of partly mashed Yukon Golds creates a creamy consistency.

1 Persian cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise

1 medium carrot, peeled and shredded on the large holes of a box grater

¼ cup minced red onion

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes

3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

½ cup mayonnaise

2 ounces thick-cut smoked deli ham, diced (about 1/3 cup)

1 hard-cooked large egg plus 1 hard-cooked large egg yolk, diced

1 teaspoon white sugar

2 scallions, thinly sliced

In a medium bowl, stir together the cucumber, carrot, onion, and 2 teaspoons salt; set aside.

In a large saucepan set over high heat, combine the potatoes with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce to medium-high heat and simmer until a skewer inserted into the potatoes meets no resistance, 12 to 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Drain the potatoes, then transfer to a large bowl.

Using a fork, coarsely mash half of the potatoes. Sprinkle with the vinegar and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Stir to combine, then spread in an even layer along the bottom and sides of the bowl. Let cool for at least 20 minutes.

Transfer the vegetable mixture to a fine-mesh strainer, rinse well and drain. Working in batches, use your hands to squeeze the vegetables, removing as much liquid as possible, then add the mixture to the potatoes. Add the mayo, ham, egg and yolk, and sugar. Fold until well combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with scallions. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.