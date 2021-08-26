Amid Afghan refugee’s moment in spotlight, harsh reality

“When I saw the news, it was a reality check for sure,” Khudaynazar said by telephone, hours after she received her political science degree. “I was so happy about receiving an education and finally being able to come to the end of a journey my parents worked so hard and long for. Getting off the stage and seeing the news about Afghanistan, it threw me for a loop, like a punch in the gut.”

Instead, she saw news alerts of the suicide attack at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, the country her family left just before she was born 23 years ago.

After Marwa Khudaynazar stepped off the stage of her graduation from the University of Massachusetts Boston Thursday, she checked her phone, hoping to see a message from her parents.

Khudaynazar was one of more than 4,000 students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 who graduated during the university’s pandemic-delayed 53rd commencement held at TD Garden. Graduates from the class of 2020 were invited to the in-person ceremony. Graduates and guests were required to wear masks, to comply with the City of Boston’s indoor mask mandate.

Khudaynazar said it felt special to attend an in-person graduation after months of remote learning. She recalled standing on stage, carrying the flag of Afghanistan, a celebration of her ancestral homeland.

“It was wonderful to get on that stage with the flag and just have that really intense high and feel like I really made it,” she said. “But then kind of being crushed as soon as I looked at my phone like, ‘Oh, back to reality.’ ”

Her family left Afghanistan in early August of 1998, as the Taliban slowly closed in on their region. Her mother was 9 months pregnant with her. They fled along routes across the eastern border of Pakistan, where she was born on Aug. 9, 1998.

It wasn’t until 2001 that her family was granted refugee asylum in the United States, and eventually moved to South Boston. She and her family now live in Salem.

Khudaynazar said she is incredibly grateful for the opportunities in America. She also feels for Afghans who never made it out of their war-torn country.

“I get survivor’s guilt all the time. It’s this very heavy feeling of, ‘Am I doing enough?’ ” she said. “It feels wrong to not enjoy myself and not relax, because that’s all my family’s ever wanted when they were back home, to be able to have the opportunity to relax and have peace of mind. As much as I feel guilty for it, it’s one thing I can’t take for granted.”

Khudaynazar said she is considering getting a law degree, but she’d also like to work with children at the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston, which she attended growing up.

She also hopes to advocate for Afghan refugees, particularly children.

“These refugee children are very vulnerable. They have a lot to learn, they have a lot of risks, and really making sure we get the adequate resources to them, is my emphasis and my goal in giving back,” she said.

She is unhappy with the Biden administration’s response to the plight of refugees.

“It’s heartbreaking, and leaves me speechless, because it’s very much like we’ve been ignored this whole time,” she said. “We’re not being treated like human beings, the way that women and children have been disregarded this whole time, both by the Taliban and the US government.”

Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco honored veterans from Afghanistan during his remarks but not refugees like her family.

But when standing on the commencement stage with the Afghan flag, she felt like she was making her own statement.

“It was really symbolic for me just to kind of take that power back and have people recognize the flag,” she said of the black-red-and-green tricolor. “I had people fist-bump me, and kind of shout me out. It was really validating.”

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.