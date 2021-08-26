Animal welfare advocates call for federal investigation into whale death, illness at Mystic Aquarium

A female beluga whale is “extremely ill and failing,” suffering from health complications, including a low white blood cell count and gastrointestinal issues, the aquarium announced on Facebook Tuesday.

“I literally do not understand what happened here,” said Dr. Naomi Rose, a marine mammal scientist at the D.C.-based advocacy group, the Animal Welfare Institute. in a phone interview. “Nothing Mystic is saying is tracking for me.”

Animal rights advocates are calling for federal investigations after a second beluga whale has fallen critically ill at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, just weeks after another whale died at the facility.

The whale is one of three that were transferred in May to Mystic from MarineLand on the Canadian side of Niagra Falls. MarineLand holds 50 belugas and is a zoo, aquarium and amusement park, according to its website.

On Aug. 6, after Havok, a male beluga, died at Mystic after being transferred from MarineLand with pre-existing medical conditions, the animal rights nonprofit called upon the National Marine Fisheries Service to conduct a thorough investigation.

Now, as the second whale remains in a critical state, the institute has filed a Freedom of Information request for all the transferred whales’ health certificates and is calling on multiple federal agencies to intervene.

According to the aquarium’s interim director of public relations, Daniel Pesquera, the third whale is in good health.

Prior to the transfer of the whales, Pesquera said, Mystic endured a “high profile, high scrutiny process” that involved the public, veterinarians, and federal regulatory bodies in the United States and Canada.

“We adhered to all the regulations every step of the way,” said Pesquera in a phone interview Thursday. “Any suggestion that we didn’t follow regulations laid out by the government agencies involved is just false.”

Whales are used at Mystic for both public display and climate-related research, said Pesquera.

Transferring animals for public display is generally permitted in the United States. However, according to Rose, species whose wild population has fallen to less than 60 percent of its historic levels are considered declining. Declining species, like belugas, can only be transferred for research purposes, she said.

During the permit review process, parties are required to identify and define the animals they intend to transfer. After discovering that the original three whales they sought to transfer were in poor health, Mystic officials petitioned for an amendment that would allow them to swap those three whales for healthier ones.

Pesquera said health evaluations were conducted by veterinarians from MarineLand and were reviewed extensively by staff at Mystic.

“We have complete confidence,” Pesquera said of the validity of those evaluations which concluded that Havok, the now-dead whale, had underlying conditions but was still healthy enough to be transported. He said Mystic staff members were with the whales five days prior to and during their transportation to ensure their conditions remained stable.

Rose wants to know why Mystic’s transfer application was approved if health documents showed the whales were sick. And if the health examinations don’t indicate sickness in the whales, it would raise serious concerns about the aquarium staff’s competence and validity, she said.

Pesquera and Rose both agree, however, that although two of the whales were stricken, Mystic is a better place for them to be than at MarineLand. Conditions at MarineLand, Rose said, are “sketchy.”

“This was a research permit but in many ways, it was kind of a rescue mission,” said Pesquera.

But Rose said Mystic officials are attempting to rewrite the narrative to protect themselves.

“That’s not what they said in their permit application and there’s no basis in law for them to do that,” said Rose, who doesn’t view Mystics’ conditions as “suitable,” despite being better than MarineLand. “It has to be for research, that’s the only exception. If the whales are not healthy they’re not suitable for research. None of it makes sense.”

Rose said Mystics’ once-solid reputation is at risk of “leaking out like the Titanic.”

“I’m trying to figure out how Mystic managed to squander all of the goodwill it had banked for years,” she said, noting that even she has cited their research in the past.

“I want to know who knew what when,” she said.

