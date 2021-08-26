A Brown University graduate is about to become New York’s lieutenant governor

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I still think they should turn the Providence ice rink into a giant pool during the summer. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 177.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 679,195 (of 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 327

Test-positive rate: 3.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 117

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Advertisement

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s search for a lieutenant governor wasn’t quite as theatrical as Governor Dan McKee’s search a few months ago, but she did pick someone with Rhode Island ties.

New York state Senator Brian Benjamin, who worked at GTECH in Providence (now known as IGT) after graduating from Brown University, is expected to be named Hochul’s No. 2 later today, according to the New York Times.

And those who know him in Rhode Island say he’s a rising star in politics.

Donald Sweitzer, a prominent fund-raiser in national Democratic politics who retired as chair of IGT in 2018, said he remembers being so impressed with Benjamin during his job interview at GTECH that he invited the young man to his home for dinner. Joining them was President Bill Clinton.

”He wanted to meet everyone,” Sweitzer recalls of Benjamin. “He wanted to know everyone.”

Locally, campaign finance records show Benjamin made small donations to then-Providence mayor David Cicilline, then-House speaker Bill Murphy, and then-Senate president Joseph Montalbano. He also gave $100 to Matt Brown, who was secretary of state at the time and is mulling another run for governor next year.

Advertisement

Sweitzer said he also introduced Benjamin to former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, and Benjamin was a field director on the campaign. (McAuliffe is running for governor again this year.)

Benjamin, who represents Harlem in the state Senate, ran unsuccessfully for New York City comptroller earlier this year.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ A beachfront homeowner in Charlestown is suing a woman for trespassing on his property and for libel over her description of the episode in a Facebook group about coastal access. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee on Wednesday asked Attorney General Peter Neronha to conduct an independent investigation into allegations that the governor’s chief of staff, Anthony Silva, exerted undue influence over a proposed wetlands development in Cumberland. Read more.

⚓ Nine performance venues and theaters in Rhode Island released a united message to attendees and ticketholders Wednesday, requiring all patrons attending indoor events to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Read more.

⚓ Once vaccines arrived, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera began to hope that the 1.2-square-mile majority-Latino city would be able to hold just one Salsa Night – her favorite community event. She hoped to see up to 700 people dancing on the Roosevelt Avenue bridge this Friday. But rising COVID-19 cases caused her to pull the plug. Read more.

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ US Representative Seth Moulton said he decided to make a surprise, unauthorized trip to Afghanistan after a sleepless night last weekend when he attempted to get four Afghan families on flights out of Kabul through a series of frantic texts and calls. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ The Globe’s editorial board makes the case for an overhaul to the estate tax in Massachusetts. Read more.

⚓ It sounds like a whole bunch of Patriots are getting excited about Mac Jones at quarterback. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor McKee is holding a press conference with leaders from the Rhode Island building trades to urge the US House of Representatives to pass infrastructure bill.

⚓ US Senator Jack Reed will be in Exeter this morning to visit a South County Habitat for Humanity project on Gardner Road.

⚓ The new advisory committee for the office of the postsecondary education commissioner is holding a day-long meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

My latest column

With lots of talk about another proposal for the “Superman” building, I make the case that it’s time to discuss a plan for all of downtown Providence. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks with our colleague Carlos Munoz and Rhode Island EMA Director Marc Pappas about Tropical Storm Henri. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Advertisement

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.