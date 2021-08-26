A clothesline can be a breath of fresh air for the planet

My mom would cheerfully enlist all four kids to collect bedding and clothing, fill the tub of an old ringer washer, add detergent, agitate, rinse, agitate and rinse again. Then piece by piece we would feed soaked items through the rubber rollers of the ringer, receiving a fabric wafer on the other side to shake out and hang on clotheslines tied around the trunks of massive white pines between our house and the water.

We had a conventional washer and dryer at home, but my memories of this summer chore, my mom laughing at and with me and my siblings as we worked, are of fun. Really.

My mom learned to enjoy laundry days while living with her grandmother in the Bronx. I picture her, slender and sweet-faced, working beside her adoring but formidable “Nanny” clipping laundry to a rope strung across a courtyard on a pulley out their apartment window – skirts, dresses, pants — damp from the washer — grouped end to end sharing wooden clothespins.

“Our laundry always looked perfect,” my mom remembers. Her widowed grandmother insisted that the clothesline reflected on the household.

As soon as I moved out of New York City and had a yard of my own, I bought a metal, umbrella-style clothesline, and my husband reluctantly installed it behind the garage. At summer rentals during those same early years of parenting, outdoor lines always recharged me. Freed from my home routine juggling work and kids, I indulged in the sunshine, breathing in wind off the ocean, energized even as I performed the five-minute or so task requiring zero energy, except my own. And when my girls were small, I would plop them on a pile of clean, dry laundry in a basket and carry them inside giggling.

My current embrace of the clothesline is fueled by three things: good memories, the clean scent of line-dried sheets and clothing, and knowing that air drying can significantly cut our household carbon footprint. I am always looking for ways to go easier on the Earth, and I am heartened when I see others do the same.

US households spend $9 billion on energy to dry clothes, the Natural Resources Defense Council reports. Imagine if even a portion of those billions could be folded back into action on climate, or perhaps envision your portion of that money back in your pocket. One blogger estimates foregoing electric dryers saves about $200 a year on energy bills, while others note the practice is gentler on clothing and can trim wardrobe costs.

Shifting household routines feels pressing during a summer with record temperatures searing swaths of our country and when urgent nationwide climate goals – net zero by 2050 – beg action.

Not that long ago, in the 1950s, automatic clothes dryers were still a novelty. Now, there are 89 million dryers in the United States, according to NRDC, 75 percent are electric, the remainder fueled by natural gas. Multiply 89 million household dryers by the Energy Star estimate of 416 dryer loads a year per household, and you discover ... a notable opportunity for energy savings.

Foregoing the dryer offers a meaningful fix, as author Paul Greenberg shared recently on a call with the sustainability group I help lead to discuss his latest book, “The Climate Diet: 50 Ways to Trim Your Carbon Footprint.” If household energy consumers sidestep dryers, which Greenberg labels “the second most energy-intensive appliance in your home (after water heaters),” the effect on energy consumption and carbon emissions rates would be marked.

David Green, author of “Zero Carbon Home,” offered his thoughts on dryer use: “I think you have a greater chance at cutting carbon emissions by powering that clothes dryer with solar panels rather than hanging the clothes to dry,” he wrote in an e-mail. “In our house we do both. We have 3 or 4 clothes-drying racks and still use the dryer 2-3 hours a week to get the wrinkles out and get emergency loads done — which seems to be most weeks.”

In my own house, we use a laundry-room drying rack for at least half of loads. Reluctantly at first, my three girls, at various stages of moving back home and moving on, have made this part of their own routines. In the summer, except when there is rain, I hang clothing to dry outdoors. If as my great grandmother taught my mother clotheslines reflect on households, then perhaps having one now is a way to display care for the community.

This modest shift offers the chance to slow down and take on climate change. My husband and daughters may not yet have discovered the same joy in the practice I have, but if they can shift routines, trust me, you can, too.

Tricia Glass is a writer, a leader of Sustainable Wellesley and an adviser to the nonprofit Quiet Communities, Inc.



