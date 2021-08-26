Firefighters lift car to rescue dog in Duxbury

At 6:25 p.m. Aug. 16, firefighters in Duxbury were called to help rescue a large dog that (somehow) got trapped underneath a car and was unable to get out. It happened in a driveway on Chestnut Street, and firefighters used airbags to lift up the vehicle and free the dog. “It was a little bit of an unusual call,” said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Reardon. Once it was freed, the dog was able to stand up on its own and was taken to a veterinarian by its owner to be checked out as a precaution, he said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

STUCK IN A BUCKET

On Aug. 17, Waltham firefighters rescued a tree worker who got stranded in a bucket truck after the hydraulics that control the bucket failed, leaving him stuck up in the air. The Waltham Fire Department tweeted a video of the worker climbing out of the bucket and down a ladder to safety.

ALL COOPED UP

At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 12, Bridgewater police received a call from a woman on Summer Street who said she accidentally locked herself in a chicken coop and needed an officer to open the door. Police responded to assist her.

SIGN STEALING

At 6:29 p.m. Aug. 4, a Wellesley police officer spoke with a woman regarding a lawn sign that was taken from her property. She told police the reason for the sign was to discourage dog owners from letting their dogs defecate on the lawn, and she said two similar signs also had disappeared in the past month or two. Police documented the incident and said there were no suspects.

MYSTERIOUS MESSAGES

At 8:09 a.m. Aug. 9, Bridgewater police got a call from someone on Meadow Lane who reported finding suspicious messages on notebook paper scattered along a walking trail in the rear of the property. An officer checked the area. Police later tweeted that the papers contained references to “Slender Man,” a faceless fictional character that has appeared in video games as well as a horror movie from 2018.

MISSING MAILBOX

At 5:29 p.m. Aug. 13, Stow police heard from a resident of Wheeler Road who had discovered that his mailbox was missing. The man said he found the post across the street, but the mailbox was nowhere in sight. He told police that it must have been taken at some point overnight, and police were dispatched to take a look.

CLUELESS INTRUDER

Sometimes a key piece of evidence can lead to an arrest. In Watertown on June 14, police got a call from the director of the Watertown Housing Authority who had security camera footage that showed a man entering the senior housing apartment building at 101 Warren St. at 3 a.m. and taking items from a janitorial closet. According to police, the man allegedly helped himself to some Christmas decorations, placed them into a small cart, and then left. But in his haste to take the holiday decorations, he left an important clue behind: Police found a cellphone in the closet that belonged to the alleged thief. The 31-year-old Waltham man was subsequently summoned to Waltham District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building at night and larceny.

BUYER BEWARE

A man from Walpole told police that he bought a Galaxy S21 phone from someone on Craigslist for $550 and met up with the seller at Victory Field in Watertown on July 14. Everything seemed to be fine until five days later, when the phone suddenly stopped working. The man told police he got a message saying it had been locked due to lack of payments to Rent-A-Center in Leominster. When the man contacted the Rent-A-Center, he was told the phone had been stolen.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.