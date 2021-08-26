Foxborough High School teacher arrested on child pornography charges, US attorney’s office says

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Davis’s home early Thursday morning and seized his laptop, the US attorney’s office said. Authorities say they found 40 images of child pornography on the laptop, “including images involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12-years-old,” the statement said.

Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, is charged with possessing and receiving child pornography. He appeared in US District Court on Thursday and was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the US attorney’s office said.

A Foxborough High School teacher was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges after authorities allegedly found dozens of exploitive images on his laptop, the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The investigation began after the FBI received a tip in July that Davis had allegedly shown someone a video depicting him having sex with a child, according to an affidavit prepared by an FBI special agent. The agent obtained a search warrant, which was executed at Davis’s Mansfield home Thursday about 6:30 a.m., the affidavit said.

The agent said Davis agreed to speak with authorities and provided them with the password for his laptop. He said Davis admitted to having child pornography on the computer and that he had downloaded the images from the cloud through an app called Telegram, according to the affidavit.

Davis’s iPhone was also seized, and authorities said it contained the video that had been described in the initial tip in July, according to the affidavit. The FBI agent said he viewed the video and it showed Davis having sex with a young male. Authorities said Davis admitted to being in the video and claimed the other person was 18 years old and that they had met on a dating app, according to the affidavit.

Davis denied ever touching a child in a sexually inappropriate manner, the affidavit said.

Foxborough Public School Superintendent Amy Berdos told WBZ that Davis has worked at the high school for three years and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The US Attorney’s office said anyone with information or questions regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.





