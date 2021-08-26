Houston man identified as victim in Dorchester stabbing Monday

Police have identified a Houston man as the victim in a fatal stabbing early Monday morning near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele, 29, died at a local hospital after police found him suffering from a stab wound at 112 Atkinson St. in Dorchester, according to a Boston police statement.
Anaele’s killing, which marked the 26th homicide in Boston this year, remains under investigation.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.