Houston man identified as victim in Dorchester stabbing Monday

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated August 26, 2021, 10 minutes ago

Police have identified a Houston man as the victim in a fatal stabbing early Monday morning near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele, 29, died at a local hospital after police found him suffering from a stab wound at 112 Atkinson St. in Dorchester, according to a Boston police statement.

Anaele’s killing, which marked the 26th homicide in Boston this year, remains under investigation.


Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

