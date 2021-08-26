Janey adds two positions to handle public record requests

Boston Police, whose records review is handled by several people who also have other duties to fulfill, will be provided with one person devoted full time to resolving requests from the public.

Under the plan, the city’s Law Department unit, tasked solely with reviewing, responding, and approving public records requests, will grow to a total of four people, up from the current level of two workers and one vacancy.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey added two full time positions to respond to public records requests that now number some 3,000 filed during the first eight months of this year.

“This investment in public records staff will help the City responsibly respond to requests in a more timely manner,” Janey said in a statement. “I strongly believe that public transparency is the foundation for building public trust and ensuring public accountability.”

The boost in staffing comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed by the Boston Globe earlier this month that alleges City Hall has repeatedly ignored deadlines in the state’s public records law while reviewing more than two dozen requests filed by the news organization.

Among the pending requests by the Globe are police records involving former police commissioner Dennis White and former officer Patrick Rose.

White was placed on leave in February following a Globe inquiry into past domestic violence allegations.

The Globe also requested various documents in April related to the 1994 hiring of Rose, who the Globe reported kept his badge and rose to union chief despite facing a child sexual assault charge in 1995.

The lawsuit is pending in Suffolk Superior Court.





