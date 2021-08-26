Janey quietly shopping plan to change Boston voting precincts

Boston’s arcane maps have left some voters, particularly in densely packed neighborhoods, to wait in long lines while their neighbors enjoy a speedier process, and advocates say those burdens fall all too often on communities of color. In one dense Chinatown precinct, for example, more than 7,000 voters must share one polling place; in a precinct near Brookline, that number is under 500.

The city’s plan — which is subject to change and would not go into effect before this fall’s mayoral election — would add more than a dozen precincts in some of Boston’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by the Globe and five people with knowledge of it.

After decades of political neglect, Acting Mayor Kim Janey and Boston elections officials are quietly shopping a plan to redraw some of the city’s voting precincts, an effort that advocates hope will equalize disparate wait times at the polls.

A diverse array of civic engagement groups has long been pushing for the city to equalize the precinct sizes. But bureaucratic inertia and the tug of power between city and state have left the same lines in place for decades even as the face of Boston has changed dramatically. Voting precincts typically form the building blocks for political districts, meaning efforts to change the lines can be not just a logistical challenge but a political morass.

Now, city election officials want to add polling places in some of the city’s densest neighborhoods, the draft plan shows. The changes would not affect the entire city’s maps, but rather target the most crowded voting precincts.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey and other city officials pitched the plan to advocates at a mid-August meeting, according to five attendees, and intend to hold public hearings on the proposal later this year. Janey’s office reached out to redistricting leaders at the State House and will brief them on the precinct plans at a meeting in September, said Representative Mike Moran, the Brighton Democrat co-leading redistricting efforts.

City Hall officials did not return multiple requests for comment on the proposal.

Advocates praised the city for taking up an issue that’s long been allowed to languish. But some said the proposal does not go far enough to solve the city’s problems. And others pointed to the timing — weeks before a hotly contested mayoral election in which Janey and several city councilors are candidates — as evidence that she’s seeking last-minute political points, especially given that the precinct sizes have been a known problem for years. Several of Janey’s rivals have pushed for changes to Boston precincts in the past.

Chinese Progressive Association Executive Director Karen Chen, who attended the August meeting with Janey, lauded the city for a “thoughtful” proposal and a commitment to increasing voter access.

After waiting so long for the precincts to change, she said, “something should just happen.”

“I don’t think we need to wait until it’s perfect,” she said.

Civic engagement groups like the Chinese Progressive Association, Common Cause Massachusetts, and MassVOTE have been pushing for more than a decade for the city to equalize precinct sizes.

Most Massachusetts cities and towns must reexamine and roughly equalize their precinct lines every 10 years, on the same timeline as the decennial census. But Boston has been exempt from that state law for a century, a fluke of history that has given city officials legal cover to ignore the gaping disparities in the current maps.

The issue has the attention of Beacon Hill. Nearly a decade ago, in a 2012 report, state legislative leaders took issue with Boston’s unchanged precinct lines, warning that they made it difficult for mapmakers to ensure equal voting access while following other redistricting restrictions.

In most of the rest of the state, precincts cannot exceed 4,000 residents. But Boston’s largest voting precincts, in Chinatown and the Seaport, contain more than 7,000 registered voters. Others number under 1,000, and a voting district serving the Boston Harbor Islands has been home to just one.

The city’s draft plan aims to keep precincts no larger than about 2,000 registered voters each, documents obtained by the Globe show.

It targets parts of downtown, including Chinatown, the North End, the South End, as well as Charlestown and the Seaport. It would add nine precincts in crowded Ward 3, splitting up a Chinatown precinct that is currently one of the city’s largest with more than 7,000 registered voters. It would also strip one precinct away one Roxbury precinct in Ward 8, where some precincts currently tally under 1,000 registered voters.

According to the draft plan and meeting attendees, city officials do not intend to change the city’s wards — divisions that have given rise over the years to political communities that are loath to be divided.

Advocates who have been pushing new precinct boundaries for years celebrated that the long passed-over issue is getting some attention. Boston League of Women Voters President Kerry Costello, who attended the meeting with Janey, said it was “refreshing” to see how much effort the city had put into the plan.

“We’ve been laboring in these fields for a long time so it’s nice to see the harvest might finally come in,” Costello said. New Boston precincts would be “one of the big accomplishments of the decade” for her organization, she said.

Still, some advocates said the current proposal leaves something major to be desired: Futureproofing.

The current draft plan would modernize the city’s current voting maps, but it would not require the city to equalize precincts on a regular basis in the future, meeting attendees said. If the city faces no requirement to adjust precincts regularly, fast-growing neighborhoods will quickly crowd the new precincts, too, creating the same issues. That would mean that in just a few years, it will once again fall to outside advocates to demand the city make changes.

One voting rights advocate who didn’t want to be quoted by name for fear of antagonizing city officials likened the new proposed maps to a tiny dam struggling to contain a massive river: It will hold, but only for so long.

Without a long term commitment, the advocate said, the plan feels more like a “political stunt” than a sincere effort at lasting reform.

“I do think it’s important that if the city is taking a look at this right now, that they think about change in a sustainable and longterm sense that doesn’t just address inequity as it is today but that could prevent inequity as it could occur down the road,” said Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director Geoff Foster, who attended the Janey meeting this month remotely.

The timing of the effort has not escaped notice, nor has the group of people invited to weigh in so far.

City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, both Janey’s rivals in the mayoral race, have taken an interest in the issue of Boston precincts, pushing through in 2019 a city ordinance that requires Boston officials to review precincts every five years, although it does not require them to be redrawn so that they are equal sizes.

But both said Janey’s administration has not reached out to them about the latest reprecincting plan.

“The timing of this push is surprising and doesn’t make sense, frankly,” Wu told the Globe. She said since the city did not take up the proposal sooner, it should wait until after the state’s ongoing redistricting process has concluded — and that any conversations on the issue should bring more people to the table. “If we’re truly talking about reprecincting, it would need to be a citywide conversation and not a stopgap measure.”

