King Richard’s Faire celebrates 40 years in Carver

Four decades after the festival was created by her parents, Richard and Bonnie Shapiro, King Richard’s Faire is still a “Renaissance fair,” Sedley said.

“We have a lovely 80 acres,” said general manager Aimee Shapiro Sedley. “The beautiful part of our business is that we have an outdoors stage.”

Forty years on, King Richard’s Faire is still offering something completely different. Staged on a cranberry farm in Carver, the “faire” is live entertainment costumed in the styles and traditions of the 16th century, including musicians, jousters, lords and ladies, jugglers, clowns, a unicyclist, high-wire walkers, animal entertainers, period handicrafts, and period-style food prepared for contemporary eaters.

After shutting down for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “We want to be able to keep entertaining people and help them to escape their reality,” Sedley said. “Especially after a year of COVID, they want to escape. For seven and a half hours they’re back in the 16th century.”

The fair’s entertainment is delivered on 10 stages, with music, juggling, a “fire whips show,” and a stunt dog show. The fair presents three different shows on horseback, including jousting on a tournament field.

To celebrate the fair’s 40th anniversary, a new musical will focus on “forty years of the good, the bad, and the ugly.” The performance requires volunteers from the audience. “They know how to play the crowd,” Selbey said of her actors.

King Richard’s Faire’s founding couple, the Shapiros, played the roles of king and queen themselves. They produced the first fairs in the Midwest markets of Chicago and Milwaukee. Friends told them there was nothing like their show in the New England area, so the Shapiros decided to look for an Eastern venue.

“They came and fell in love with the area,” Sedley said. For 40 years, the fair has been held on the same site, at 235 Main St. in Carver, taking place on early fall weekends.

This year the fair opens on Saturday, Sept. 4, and continues on weekends until Oct. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s also open on the Monday holidays of Labor Day and Columbus Day.

Growing up with her parents’ show, Sedley said she did everything from selling tickets to picking up the garbage. Now she runs the day-to-day operations.

“We work really hard all year long to produce this show with the best acts and the most talented artisans from all over the country,” she said.

Among the shows that are new this year are “The Captain’s Canines,” and the “The Picts” (named for ancient denizens of Scotland), who put on a boisterous pipe and drum show. The Unicycling Unicorn is a talented juggler who performs on his cycle 14-feet up in the air. Boom Boom Shake offers a raucous Irish band atmosphere.

One of the fair’s ponies is costumed as a unicorn. A little magic summons him. “It’s so cute,” Sedley said. “The kids love it.”

“We have a princess academy,” she said. “Someone is teaching you about the manners you need to know if you wish to be a princess. We have a knights school, so the young lords can learn how to act. We have a new aerialist who’s amazing.”

King Richard’s Faire also makes all the food it serves in its 6,500-foot commercial kitchen. Offerings include 2-pound turkey legs — a feast fit for a king and a queen. “What I like is we have some kind of fare for everyone. Veggie, gluten-free,” Selbey said. “Giant ears of corn. One-mile high chocolate cake. Also homemade shepherd’s pie that is out of this world and you can’t get anywhere else … All our food is big and yummy.”

To get into the spirit of things, some guests choose to arrive in their own period costumes. A visit to the fair can be dress-up day for grown-ups and kids: feathered hats, vests, capes, jewelry, long skirts, leather boots.

While the outdoors venue diminishes fears of infection, the fair tells guest that “If not vaccinated, you have to wear a mask for the whole time inside the fairgrounds.”

“We hope people do the right thing,” Sedley said.

In order to skip the box office line, customers are encouraged to purchase tickets online at kingrichardsfaire.net. Tickets are $37 for adults; $35 for seniors; $18 for children ages 4 to 11; and free for younger children.

The first day of every season (Sept. 4 this year) is free for Carver residents. Sunday, Sept. 5, is free to military, police, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics who show valid IDs at the box office.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.