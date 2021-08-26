Leominster woman and Conway teen are final VaxMillions winners

Thirath said she plans to use the funds to “invest in her future.”

Cynthia Thirath, of Leominster, claimed the final $1 million prize, and Gretchen Selva, a student at Four River Charter Public School in Greenfield, took home the last $300,000 scholarship, the state announced in a statement Thursday.

A Leominster woman and a high school sophomore from Conway are the final winners of the state’s high-stakes VaxMillions lottery, which aimed to boost vaccination rates by offering fully inoculated residents the chance at cash prizes.

Selva, whose passion is music, hopes to use the scholarship at a college in the New England area, where she intends to study music writing and production. She got vaccinated as soon as she was eligible “to protect herself, her family and to do her part in stopping the spread,” the statement said.

One of the two winners (it’s not clear who) was doubly lucky, snagging the prize after a resident originally selected to win in this drawing never claimed their prize.

This week’s drawing was the last of five, and the state said more than 440,000 residents became fully vaccinated since the sweepstakes’ unveiling on June 15.

“The Mass Lottery is proud to have played a role in this important public health initiative and we congratulate everyone who participated for doing their part to fight this pandemic,” Michael Sweeney, executive director of the state’s lottery system, said in the statement.

In total, more than 2.5 million residents signed up for the giveaway, about 2.35 million of whon were 18 or older. The remainder, about 167,000 entrants, were aged 12 to 17.

Those totals are up slightly from the number of entrants reported in the early drawings of the lottery. About 2.38 million were signed up by the second drawing, the Globe reported.

