Man charged with OUI on Mass. Pike in Framingham was driving nearly 5 times over the legal limit, State Police say

Carey exhibited signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol wafting from his car, according to the statement.

Ryan Carey, 41, of Douglas, was arrested after a traffic stop on the Mass. Pike east around 7:30 a.m. after police spotted a Chevy Cruze sedan driving erratically, a statement from State Police said.

A man charged with operating under the influence was allegedly driving nearly five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit during the morning commute Wednesday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, State Police said.

Troopers removed Carey from the car, who was unable to stand on his own and could not complete any of the sobriety tests, State Police said.

State Police said Carey fell asleep in the backseat of the police cruiser while en route to the State Police barracks in Weston.

At the barracks, Carey was given a breathalyzer test, which came back with a .36% blood alcohol concentration—nearly five times the legal limit of .08%, according to the statement.

He was arraigned in Framingham District Court on operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. His driver’s license has been suspended, the statement said.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, according to court records.

He was released on personal recognizance. His next court date is Nov. 1.

