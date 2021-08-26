McKee signs executive order to bring retired nurses back into the workforce

“Health care workers help keep people healthy. That’s their job,” said McKee. “We need them to be vaccinated.”

Many of Rhode Island’s hospitals have experienced staffing shortages throughout the pandemic, and workers at state-licensed health care facility are required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct.1. If they do not get vaccinated, they will not be allowed to return to work.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee announced Thursday that he signed another executive order this week that will bring retired nurses back into the workforce without affecting their pension.

Since the mandate was announced, some local health care workers have protested the regulation.

The news comes just days after federal regulators fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older. The vaccine is still under emergency authorization for kids 12 to 15.

“The science is clear: It is safe to get vaccinated. And if you haven’t already, it is time,” said McKee. He said that getting vaccinated is “doing your part” for the entire state, its economy, and schools. There are an estimated 170,365 eligible Rhode Islanders who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, which includes people 12 and older.

But while the governor continues to push for vaccines, new COVID-19 cases are rising, and the highly contagious, more deadly Delta variant is surging.

According to data from the state health department, there have been 418 cases of the Delta variant identified in Rhode Island. On Thursday, the health department released new data that said during the week of July 31, there were 188 new cases of the Delta variant, which is 100 more cases of the variant identified for that same week previously.

The state also still has “high transmission,” of COVID-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Rhode Island, there were more than 177 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

As of Thursday, 123 people in Rhode Island are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.