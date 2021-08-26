When asked why the museum was so special to her, Kennedy said, “It’s where I can be me.”

Each time they visit, Kennedy, now 7, checks out new exhibits and visits her favorite one: Estrella, a massive “woman chair” representing mother earth with a flowered headdress. Kennedy has her photo taken with her each year. The museum is interactive, and young visitors can meet other children, construct magnetic mazes, learn about 3D printing, or even climb a tree and explore a bear cave.

PROVIDENCE — Since her daughter Kennedy was old enough to walk, Eve Cleary has carved out a few days each year to bring her to the Providence Children’s Museum.

Many museums in Rhode Island are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, but while art galleries and exhibit spaces for adults are starting to recover, museums and educational centers for children still have a long way to go. The Providence Children’s Museum finally reopened on July 8, but it still faces a big hurdle: nearly its entire target audience — kids younger than 12 — is not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

And it’s unclear when they will be.

Brady Hidalgo, 2, of Providence playing with a cart at the COMING TO RHODE ISLAND exhibit in The Providence Children's Museum. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

For the Providence Children’s Museum, that means a loss of tens of thousands of dollars each month. The highly interactive museum, where kids are encouraged to explore, touch, and create, had 5,100 visitors in July, down significantly from their more than 16,000 visitors in July 2019 — a decline of $65,000 at the gate for July alone. It lost about $1.2 million in revenue in 2020, and is on track to lose another $1 million this year because they had to stay closed from January through June.

The overall losses would be higher, said Annelise Conway, the museum’s director of development, but the museum owns its own building in the Jewelry District, which means they haven’t had to worry about rent or high mortgage payments.

“It’s our saving grace,” she said.

The losses in sales come on top of increase in expenses around making families feel safe during the pandemic, according to Caroline Payson, the museum’s executive director. The museum installed a new, hospital grade ventilation system and filters, touchless hand-sanitizer dispensers, and purchased extra toys so that used ones can be replaced throughout the day. Strict capacity limits mean that the museum is only open for two sessions each day — one in the morning and another in the afternoon — and closed for cleaning for an hour in between. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

“There is literally someone following the kids around, cleaning absolutely everything. And then we close to do a deep cleaning in the middle of the day,” she said. “We were always clean, but we’re trying to make families feel as safe as possible.”

Children enjoy the AIR PLAY exhibit at The Providence Children's Museum. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

And while more than half of their visitors pay full price, about 40 percent receive discounted or free admission — including EBT card holders, members of the Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Blue Star families, and Feinstein Foundation cardholders.

For the museum, it could take years to recover.

“The pandemic is certainly in no way over for us,” Conway said. “And we know it’s going to continue until the youngest kids are vaccinated.”

As a nonprofit, attracting new donors hasn’t been easy. The museum’s major fundraising event, which normally brings in about $250,000, was canceled due to COVID-19, and individual donors have struggled with their challenges, including layoffs and furloughs.

Hands in swirling water, 9-year-old twins James DiLorenzo (left) and Connor DiLorenzo (right), from East Providence, play in the WATER WAYS exhibit at The Providence Children's Museum. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Them museum has also cut costs, furloughing staff and holding off on introducing new exhibits. But outreach to families is the next important step. During the pandemic, they introduced virtual programs, such as book readings with celebrities and New England Revolution soccer stars. They’ve partnered with the state education department to help with online enrichment programs and professional development trainings for teachers. And they’ve started interactive Zoom seminars, such as one where kids could interview a scientist (recently, they featured a veterinarian from Providence River Animal Hospital) and started virtual DIY how-to lessons.

“We’ve lost a generation of little ones because of COVID,” said Payson. “When you think about the lifespan of someone coming to a children’s museum, it’s 0 to about 10 years old. We just reduced 16 to 18 months. That’s a large period of time.”

She added, “Now we have to reintroduce ourselves, and make way into people’s homes, so they can fit us back into their lives.”

The Rhode Island Museum of Science and Art David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Other museums catering the young audiences are facing similar issues, including the Rhode Island Museum of Science and Art. Most of their visitors are 8 and older, and hands-on exhibits are their specialty.

“We try to get people to see the world the way artists and scientists do, and how it could be better,” said Julia Miller, who joined the museum’s board in May. When the museum first reopened last summer, during the pandemic, they were by-appointment only, seeing only about 25 percent of their normal level of visitors.

They developed distance-learning kits that offer hands-on, open-ended STEAM-based programming to encourage kids to solve problems while they were stuck at home. The Rube Goldberg Marble Roller Coaster kit, for example, helps kids learn about Goldberg, the man behind the cartoonish contraptions, then explore the connection between potential and kinetic energy by using tubes, tape, and other household materials to create marble “roller coasters,” said Miller.

“The people behind RIMOSA live the mission in their approach to the museum — using whatever’s available to explore and problem-solve creatively,” said Miller, who is planning to focus on boosting fundraising numbers in the coming months. “They can do amazing things and make resources go extremely far, but they need that base level support to build from.”

“The pandemic burdened museums with unexpected expenses just as income decreased significantly,” she added. “We’re all still struggling to correct.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.