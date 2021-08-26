Overcharged batteries force evacuation of East Boston firehouse

A firehouse in East Boston was evacuated Thursday evening after high levels of Hydrogen cyanide and Hydrogen sulfate were detected inside the building, the fire department said.
Over-charged batteries are believed to be the cause of the toxic levels that trigged a Level 3 hazmat response at the firehouse at 239 Sumner St, the department tweeted at about 7:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The batteries were part of a spare fire apparatus, the department said.
“The batteries have been removed and the air quality is back to normal,” the department tweeted at about 8 p.m.
No further information was available.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.