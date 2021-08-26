Apple will let developers accept payment outside App Store, in major concession amid antitrust pressure

Apple announced it would make major changes to its App Store as part of a settlement with developers, following years of mounting regulator scrutiny and legal challenges.

Apple will let developers tell its iPhone and iPad customers about ways to pay for apps outside the official App Store, it said in a news release late Thursday.

The move would be the biggest change Apple has made in response to accusations that it has monopoly powers. Companies including Fortnite-maker Epic Games have alleged Apple wields too much control over how people can purchase apps for iOS devices, forcing them to go through the official App Store which charges a 30 percent commission.