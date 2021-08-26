Comments on body parts, questions about pregnancy: Court filing alleges ongoing harassment in judiciary

Their allegations of harassment and discrimination are part of an unusually personal court filing submitted Thursday that points to gaps in the federal judiciary’s system for handling workplace misconduct complaints — despite policies put in place in recent years to address such problems.

WASHINGTON — One law clerk kept a written log of comments the judge she worked for made about her legs and hair, and his instructions on ‘’what to wear.’’ Another said his judge subjected him to ‘’mind games’' and characterized his work as ‘’garbage.’’ A third, who was engaged to be married, was asked during a job interview to confirm that she would not become pregnant during her one-year clerkship.

Advertisement

In support of a lawsuit filed by a former public defender in North Carolina, more than 20 current and former law clerks and employees of federally funded public defender’s offices and the Administrative Office of the US Courts in Washington offered firsthand accounts of a system that they say still lacks protections and procedures to hold officials accountable.

‘’I watched for over 20 years and what I saw, every step of the way, was the judiciary circling the wagons any time there was a complaint made by an employee,’’ said Laura Minor, the former Equal Employment Opportunity Officer for the court’s administrative office and former secretary of the Judicial Conference, the policymaking body for federal courts that is overseen by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.

‘’It was impossible for an employee to break through that.’’

Leaders of the US courts — including then-D.C. Circuit Chief Judge Merrick Garland, who has since become the US Attorney General — overhauled the system for handling complaints in 2019 after The Washington Post revealed sexual misconduct claims against California-based appeals court judge Alex Kozinski. Kozinski subsequently stepped down from the bench.

Advertisement

Among other things, judiciary leaders required judges and employees to report likely misconduct and expanded reporting options. But the testimonials submitted in court on Thursday said there are still barriers to reporting and concerns about confidentiality and retaliation.

The new details about experiences inside the judiciary follow the emergence of the #MeToo movement, which forced private and public employers to grapple anew with how to handle workplace harassment allegations. They follow the resignation this month of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a high-profile proponent of anti-harassment protections, who was accused in a state investigation of sexually harassing 11 women.

Unlike most US workers, the approximately 30,000 employees in federal courthouses, public defender’s offices, and the administrative office are not covered by federal laws that prohibit workplace discrimination and retaliation. Instead, as a separate branch of government, the judiciary has its own policies to provide those protections.

Last month, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate introduced legislation that would ensure anti-discrimination rights for judicial branch employees, establish whistleblower protections, and create a special counsel to investigate and report on misconduct complaints within the federal judiciary.

Court officials have repeatedly opposed such legislation. In a letter to Congress on Wednesday, Roslynn R. Mauskopf, a federal judge who is director of the administrative office, said the proposal ‘’fails to recognize the robust safeguards’' already in place and interferes with the judiciary’s autonomy.

The letter acknowledges that ‘’there is additional work to do,’’ but says the judiciary already ‘’has in place the protections and mechanisms to provide for an exemplary workplace.’’

Advertisement

The legislation was inspired in part by the February 2020 testimony on Capitol Hill of Olivia Warren, a former law clerk to the late appeals court Judge Stephen Reinhardt.

Warren, a Harvard Law graduate and attorney at the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, told House lawmakers that Reinhardt sexually harassed her and other female clerks, routinely criticizing her appearance and speculating about her sex life during her tenure at the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

In a Harvard Law Review essay in June, she re-upped her criticism of the reporting system and the ‘’staggering scale of institutional inaction and indifference,’’ saying that reforms put in place in recent years had fallen far short of what was needed.

‘’I am not aware of anyone taking any steps, much less the ‘bold steps’ over half of Reinhardt’s clerks called for — not the Ninth Circuit, not the federal judiciary, not Congress, not Harvard Law School, not any of the Reinhardt clerks themselves,’’ wrote Warren, who also signed on to the brief filed Thursday.

The lawsuit by the former public defender in North Carolina challenged complaint procedures that she says deprived her of her constitutional rights to due process and equal protection by subjecting her to sex discrimination. It has drawn broad attention from civil rights organizations because it highlights what they say is an inadequate process and ineffective protection against harassment.