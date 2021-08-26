Japan halts use of 1.6m Moderna vaccine doses because of contaminants

Moderna on Thursday confirmed receiving “several complaints of particulate matter” in vaccine vials traced to one lot distributed in Japan.

Japan has suspended the use of more than 1.6 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine because of concerns about unspecified contaminants, as that country faces its worst wave of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The contaminants were discovered in nearly 40 doses at eight locations across the country. That prompted Japanese health authorities to pull the lot that included them, as well as two other lots that had been produced at the same location, the New York Times reported, citing the public broadcaster NHK.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Kato, told reporters Thursday that an unknown number of people had been vaccinated with the tainted doses but that the government had received no reports of ill effects, according to the Times story.

All three lots came from a manufacturer contracted by Moderna in Spain to fill and finish vials with the messenger RNA vaccine made by the Cambridge biotech. Moderna declined to identify the manufacturer. But the biotech said in July 2020 that it had signed a deal with Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. for “fill-finish manufacturing” at ROVI’s plant in Madrid.

“Given the company’s priority to assure quality, and out of an abundance of caution, Moderna has put this lot and two adjacent lots on hold,” the biotech said, adding, “To date, no safety or efficacy issues have been identified.”

Moderna said it was assisting Japanese health authorities who are investigating the matter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, which distributes Moderna’s shots in Japan and has its US headquarters in Massachusetts, said it asked Moderna to conduct an investigation into the “precise root cause” of the problem, Matthew Henson, a Takeda spokesman, said.

“To date, Takeda is not aware of any significant safety concerns that have emerged following use of doses from the impacted vaccine lots,” he said.

Ray Jordan, a Moderna spokesman, said the product manufacturing line that appeared to be the source of the problem produced 56,540 vials, each of which contains 10 vaccine doses. By halting distribution of that line and two nearby ones, the company had suspended use of over 1.6 million doses.

Moderna makes its vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use on Dec. 18, at its mammoth plant in Norwood. It also has a 10-year contract with Switzerland-based Lonza to manufacture the vaccine at that company’s site in Visp and at another site in Portsmouth, N.H.

Moderna makes 2 million to 3 million doses of its vaccine each day worldwide, Jordan said.

After starting slowly, Japan’s vaccination campaign has picked up, but so has the virus. Tokyo declared its fourth state of emergency last month as it faced a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.