The latest GOP schism: how to handle Afghan evacuees

But others — including former president Donald Trump and Representative Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader — have sought to fold the issue of Afghan refugees into the anti-immigrant stance of the party’s far right. They are criticizing Biden not simply for leaving the Afghans behind, but for opening the United States up to what they characterized as dangerous foreigners.

Many Republican lawmakers have accused Biden of abandoning the Afghan interpreters and guides who helped the United States during two decades of war, leaving thousands of people in limbo in a country now controlled by the Taliban.

WASHINGTON — The Republican Party is united in its criticism of President Biden’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the crisis has also exposed a deep internal divide between party leaders over relocating Afghan refugees at home.

“We’ll have terrorists coming across the border,” McCarthy said last week on a call with a group of bipartisan House members, according to two people who were on the call, where he railed against the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal. He also brought up the issue of migrants entering the country along the US-Mexico border in his discussion of Afghans being evacuated.

In fact, the Afghan evacuees fleeing the Taliban’s return are subject to extensive background checks by intelligence officials to receive Special Immigrant Visas, a lengthy and complex process available to those who face threats because of work for the US government. In the past, it has taken years for applications to be processed.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump suggested, without evidence, that unvetted Afghans were boarding military flights and that an unknown number of terrorists had already been airlifted out of Afghanistan. The former president has also criticized the evacuation of vetted Afghans from Kabul, arguing that military planes should have been “full of Americans.”

The unusual split is pitting traditional conservatives, who are more inclined to defend those who have sacrificed for America, against the anti-immigrant, anti-refugee wing of the party. And it is a fresh test of Trump’s power to make Republican leaders fall in line behind him.

“The core divide within the Republican Party, post-Trump, is on immigration,” said Frank Luntz, the Republican pollster. “The Republican Party used to be the party of immigration, and Trump changed all of that.”

The debate highlights the larger ideological divide within the party between “America First” isolationists like Trump and Republicans who believe maintaining strong alliances and US influence abroad benefits the country’s security.

For now, the faction of the Republican Party that supports helping Afghan translators and refugees resettle in the United States is larger than the one warning of any potential dangers that could accompany their resettlement. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll found that 76 percent of Republicans, and 79 percent of independents, supported efforts to bring Afghans who have helped the United States here.

And in two focus groups of Trump voters conducted last week in Georgia and Wyoming by Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican strategist, the vast majority said that “we should be taking the interpreters and refugees, with some caveats about proper vetting,” Longwell said.

She attributed that feeling to a level of patriotism that is lacking when those voters look at migrants crossing the Southern border. “At a gut level, these are people who fought with us in a war,” Longwell said.

On the issue of Afghan refugees, McCarthy has walked the same tightrope that he has on other issues, trying to appease the two sides of the party. He has stated publicly that “we owe it to these people, who are our friends and who worked with us, to get them out safely if we can.” But he has also leaned into the nativist, Trumpian side, giving voice to the generalized, inchoate fears about foreigners entering the country.

Traditionally, evangelical groups and Christian charities that wield influence on the right have supported refugee resettlement, prompting elected leaders who are dependent on their support to follow suit. But other lawmakers have echoed the fear and anger McCarthy expressed on the bipartisan call.

Representative Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican, warned that once Afghans are resettled in the United States, “they could bring additional people.”

“The chaos we’re seeing is not an excuse to flood our country with refugees from Afghanistan,” said Rosendale, who is running for reelection.

And Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, criticized her state’s Republican governor for saying he was open to the state’s accepting refugees.

“Will this bring chain migration too?” she asked on Twitter, referring to family-based immigration. “How much will it cost GA taxpayers in Gov assistance?”

But some Republicans who in the past have fallen in line with Trump’s immigration policies are finding themselves on the other side of the Afghan refugee debate.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican and onetime moderate who was elected to her party’s No. 3 House post after winning Trump’s endorsement, signed a letter alongside progressive Democrats calling on Biden to commit to saving Afghan allies.

Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, released a statement expressing concern for the Afghan allies being harassed and abused by the Taliban. “President Biden should commit to staying in Afghanistan until we have rescued every American citizen and those Afghans who risked their lives for American troops,” said Cotton, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

And Alyssa Farah, the former communications director in the Trump White House, said helping Afghans who served alongside US forces was a “moral imperative.”

“To those on the right suggesting they aren’t vetted and we shouldn’t be willing to take them in: They were vetted enough to be co-located with US forces and to put their lives on the line to help them,” Farah said. “Those opposing relocating refugees to the United States are egregiously misreading public sentiment, especially within the Christian community in the United States.”

Some Democrats have noticed the fissure among Republicans who have typically fallen in line behind Trump and are hopeful it could be a sign that the former president’s grip on the party has diminished.

“I have members from the progressive left of the Democratic Party all the way to the most hawkish, all agreeing we need to get vulnerable Afghans out,” said Representative Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat who served as an assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration. Malinowski has been pressing the White House to commit to keeping troops in Kabul until all Americans and Afghan allies are safely evacuated.

“Maybe it’s an opportunity for some of my friends on the other side to make the GOP the party of Reagan, not Trump, when it comes to refugees,” he said.

Other Democrats said it was unrealistic to expect Republicans to break from Trump’s grip.

“They will toe the line and parrot Trump’s nativism,” said Philippe Reines, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton at the State Department. “When he preaches ‘Afghanistan didn’t send its best,’ his whole temple will say ‘Amen.’ ”