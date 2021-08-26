COVID vaccine booster shots may be recommended after 6 months instead of 8, per report

Will you be able to get your coronavirus booster shot even sooner?

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that “a person familiar with the plans” said the federal government was likely to approve booster shots for those already vaccinated starting six months after their final dose, rather than the eight months officials had previously announced.

The report comes a week after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies outlined a plan to dispense booster shots to all Americans eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.