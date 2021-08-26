S.D. attorney general avoids jail time in crash that killed pedestrian

Circuit Judge John Brown had little leeway to order jail time. Instead, he fined the state’s top law enforcement official $500 for each of the two counts and ordered him to pay court costs of $3,742. Brown also ordered the Republican attorney general to “do a significant public service event” in each of the next five years near the date of Joseph Boever’s death — granting a request from the Boever family. But he put that on hold after Ravnsborg’s attorney objected that it was not allowed by statute.

FORT PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleaded no contest Thursday to a pair of misdemeanor traffic charges over a crash last year that killed a pedestrian, avoiding jail time despite bitter complaints from the victim’s family that he was being too lightly punished for actions they called “inexcusable.”

Brown was to consider that argument and rule later.

Ravnsborg said in a statement after the hearing that he plans to remain in office. The plea capped the criminal portion of a case that led Governor Kristi Noem — a fellow Republican — and law enforcement groups around the state to call for his resignation. But it didn’t end his troubles, as he still faces a likely lawsuit from Boever’s widow and a potential impeachment attempt.

In his statement, he accused “partisan opportunists” of exploiting the situation and said they had “manufactured rumors, conspiracy theories, and made statements in direct contradiction to the evidence all sides agreed upon.”

Noem, in a statement afterward, pushed the Legislature to consider impeachment and said she ordered the House speaker be given a copy of the investigative file. Impeachment proceedings in the Legislature halted in February after the judge barred state officials from divulging details of the investigation. Lawmakers indicated then that they might resume impeachment talks after the criminal case concluded.

The attorney general was driving home to Pierre from a political fund-raiser on Sept. 12 when he struck Boever, who was walking on the side of a highway. In a 911 call after the crash, Ravnsborg was initially unsure about what he hit and then concluded it had been a deer. He said he didn’t realize he struck a man until he returned to the crash scene the next day and discovered the body of Boever, who was killed at age 55.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to charges of making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, which each carried a maximum sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Prosecutors dropped a careless driving charge as part of the plea deal.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for the purposes of sentencing.

Ravnsborg didn’t attend the hearing — he didn’t have to and was represented by his attorney, Tim Rensch. That angered Boever’s family.

“Why, after having to wait nearly a year, do we not have the chance to face him?” Boever’s sister, Jane Boever, asked the court, adding “his cowardly behavior leaves us frustrated.”

She said her brother was “left behind carelessly” the night he died. And she accused Ravnsborg of running down her brother and then using his position and resources to string the case along. She said he has shown no remorse, and only “arrogance toward the law.”

Jane Boever also turned her frustration on the prosecution’s handling of the case and called the punishment on misdemeanor charges “a slap on the wrist.”

“Our brother lay in the ditch for 12 hours,” she said. “This is inexcusable.”

Joseph Boever’s widow, Jennifer Boever, said Ravnsborg’s “actions are incomprehensible and … cannot be forgiven.”

Rensch pushed back hard on the family’s criticism, calling the attorney general an “honorable man.” Rensch said Ravsnborg had been consistent from the beginning that he simply did not see Boever. And he noted that the case was “not a homicide case, and it’s not a manslaughter case.’’

“Accidents happen, people die. It should not happen. No one wants anybody to die,” he said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democrat leads in poll for Virginia governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. — A new poll shows former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe with a solid lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for Virginia governor, giving McAuliffe a wider margin than in two other recent surveys.

McAuliffe leads Youngkin 50 percent to 41 percent among likely voters in a poll released Thursday by AARP-Virginia and the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, with 6 percent undecided. His lead exceeds the survey’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

McAuliffe, a veteran fund-raiser and former Democratic National Committee chairman, is seeking a comeback to the Executive Mansion he occupied from 2014 to 2018, while Youngkin, a former private equity executive, is making his first run for public office. They are vying to succeed Governor Ralph Northam, whom the state constitution bars from serving back-to-back terms.

The race is drawing national money and attention as an early referendum on President Biden and potential preview of the 2021 congressional midterms.

The election also will test Democrats’ grip on the state, a longtime Republican stronghold that steadily turned purple amid demographic shifts and then solidly blue after the election of Donald Trump as president. Over the past four years, the state’s suburban swing voters abandoned the GOP, allowing Democrats to take control of the state House and Senate, hold the Executive Mansion, and flip three congressional seats.

The outcome of the race is expected to hinge largely on whether the anti-Trump backlash remains a force now that he’s out of the White House.

McAuliffe has sought to play up Youngkin’s praise for Trump’s economic policies and willingness to give a wink to Trump’s false claim that Democrats stole the 2020 election by making ‘’election integrity’' a central campaign theme. Youngkin’s campaign is betting that voters are ready to rebel against Democrats now that they’re in power in Richmond and Washington.

WASHINGTON POST

In defamation lawsuit, Giuliani stands by claims of rigged election

Rudy Giuliani told the judge overseeing a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems that he intends to largely stand by his claims that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 election to hurt Donald Trump.

Dominion’s lawsuit is barred “because some and/or all of Giuliani’s statements complained of are substantially true,” Joseph Sibley, an attorney for the former New York City mayor, said in a court filing Wednesday, spelling out his planned defenses after failing to get the suit dismissed.

The filing states that Giuliani will argue that Dominion’s claims are barred by the First Amendment, attorney immunity, and so-called litigation privilege, since he was representing Trump when he made the disputed statements. He also plans to argue that Dominion’s election work makes it a “governmental actor,” depriving the company of the right to sue, according to the filing.

BLOOMBERG