Broad use of stereotypes undermines LGBTQ experience

I wanted to respond to Christopher Muther’s commentary “The summer of our gay discontent” (Page A1, Aug. 23). I appreciate the author’s much-needed acknowledgment of disturbing anti-LGBTQ legislation; however, as a gay man, I am disappointed in Muther’s broad use of stereotypes to define the queer experience. The LGBTQ community’s “regularly scheduled programming” does not necessarily include “glitter and Gaga” and “late-night carousing.” Nor do we all want rainbow sprinkles on our proverbial cupcakes or a vacation in Provincetown.
While I recognize the heavy dose of hyperbole in Muther’s commentary, for what it’s worth, my summer has no parallels to a Westboro Baptist Church bake sale — I have gone with friends to Europe, had al fresco dinners, and enjoyed my waterside runs.
I ask Muther to be aware that the tired tropes he used don’t help to dispel the popular misconception that gay culture is nothing but partying and pop music served with rainbow-colored cocktails. (And nobody I know uses the term “hot mess.”) Not only do Muther’s generalizations undermine his legitimate concerns but they also do a disservice to the entire LGBTQ community.
Kristian Laliberte
Nahant