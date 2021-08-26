Broad use of stereotypes undermines LGBTQ experience

I wanted to respond to Christopher Muther’s commentary “The summer of our gay discontent” (Page A1, Aug. 23). I appreciate the author’s much-needed acknowledgment of disturbing anti-LGBTQ legislation; however, as a gay man, I am disappointed in Muther’s broad use of stereotypes to define the queer experience. The LGBTQ community’s “regularly scheduled programming” does not necessarily include “glitter and Gaga” and “late-night carousing.” Nor do we all want rainbow sprinkles on our proverbial cupcakes or a vacation in Provincetown.

While I recognize the heavy dose of hyperbole in Muther’s commentary, for what it’s worth, my summer has no parallels to a Westboro Baptist Church bake sale — I have gone with friends to Europe, had al fresco dinners, and enjoyed my waterside runs.