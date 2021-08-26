She had grown up in an intellectual family: her father, Andrew Cordier, was a US diplomat who helped to found and run the United Nations, and later became the president of Columbia University. Louise took a very different path, leaving college at 18 to marry a Broadway actor (his name was John Michael King, and you can hear him on the original cast album of “My Fair Lady” singing “On the Street Where You Live”). The marriage didn’t last, but Louise started her own Broadway career, and within a few years she was starring in “The Seven Year Itch” as The Girl , the role that Marilyn Monroe played in the movie.

Our friend Louise King, who died last week at 88, always treated you as if you were the most interesting person in the room.

The show went on the road, and Louise went with it. They were playing Miami when a friend fixed her up with a blind date. Louise showed up to meet him at the bar of the Coconut Grove Playhouse; while she was waiting, she got into a sizzling conversation with a handsome stranger who, of course, turned out to be her date. Two days later he proposed. Within a week they were married. His name was Peter Collins, and he was an English racing car driver, one of the stars of the Ferrari Formula One team.

They were happy together. They lived on a yacht, moored in Monte Carlo harbor. Peter’s career continued to skyrocket, with some spectacular wins. Then in 1958 he was killed when the car he was racing crashed during the German Grand Prix. He was 26; he and Louise had been married for 18 months.

She would say later that she went almost crazy with grief. Her friend, the actor Peter Ustinov, came to her rescue by giving her the female lead in the touring company of his satirical play “Romanoff and Juliet.” She went on to become a frequent panelist on the TV show “What’s My Line?” and she also had a run as the “Today Girl” (the female-novelty role on the “Today” show), before being replaced by one of her regular writers . . . Barbara Walters.

When we met her in the early 1990s, she was living in Connecticut, working in real estate. We kept in touch with her after she retired and moved to Florida, where she was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church and also became a committed volunteer at Historic Spanish Point, a museum and preservation site of Native American shell mounds dating back to 300 AD.

The living room of her modest apartment had a row of closets with folding doors, which Louise had covered with photographs from her past. But she lived in the present. She was a friend to three generations of our family, equally gracious to children and grownups. When you visited her, she would sit you down and question you attentively about whatever you were doing, and then she would tell you how wonderful it was. She really meant it. She was buoyant, an optimist, someone who had experienced tragedy but was still a glass-half-full person. I asked her once how she had managed to stay so positive and so curious. “I had a happy childhood,” she said.

She always said that Peter Collins was the love of her life, but she had many friends on both sides of the Atlantic. She spent the last week of her life talking on the phone with them, and listening when she could no longer talk.

I just did an online search for her, and one of the things that turned up was an eBay listing: a publicity photograph taken when Louise joined the “Today” show. The photo caption, written by the NBC publicity department, says that she won the coveted “Today Girl” job because of her “alertness, warmth, and friendliness.” Someone bought the picture on Aug.16, two days before Louise died. But even though the eBay auction is over, you can still see the listing. The photograph shows Louise laughing. She is polished, smart-looking, and gorgeous, a knockout. A banner across the bottom corner of the photograph says “ENDED.”

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.