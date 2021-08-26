Markey highlights need for fast action to combat climate change

The Democrats in the US House of Representatives passed the budget, 220-212, Tuesday in a vote that fell along party lines. The Senate had passed its own version of the budget Aug. 11 in a 50-49 vote.

“For years, we have heard the alarms that climate change will be invading from the sea and hurting our home state,” Markey said, invoking the story of Paul Revere about half a mile from the house Revere owned. “Those alarms have gotten only louder.”

Democrats are now seeking to pass the budget through a reconciliation process instead of a standard vote that potentially could be stymied through a Republican filibuster. This bill is separate from a $1 trillion infrastructure package working its way through Congress with funding for repairing and building roads, bridges, and rails, as well as for water and waste-water infrastructure.

Speaking to a crowd of a few dozen masked constituents on a sweltering afternoon in an outdoor tent behind the New England Aquarium, Markey acknowledged the budget’s high price tag.

“These extreme weather events are costing us a pretty penny. In 2020, the United States experienced 22 extreme weather events, costing $95 billion,” Markey said, citing a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information. “Republicans, climate deniers, they question if we can afford to invest in bold climate solutions, in an infrastructure package. The answer seems too obvious. We can’t afford not to do that, because the $90 billion that we just spent last year will be replaced with trillions of dollars of costs.”

Boston marked its fourth heat wave of the summer Thursday, and Markey joked that the tent he spoke in, set up on the harborwalk behind the aquarium, was demonstrating the greenhouse effect.

Just days earlier, when Tropical Storm Henri approached Rhode Island Sunday, the storm surge waves were lapping at the edge of the boardwalk, said Vikki Spruill, president and chief executive of the New England Aquarium. In recent years, king tides have flooded the area around the aquarium and the MBTA Blue Line stop near it.

“We closed this past weekend, because we didn’t know what we were facing,” Spruill said.

Markey ticked off provisions of the budget he supported: $65 billion in funds to upgrade the country’s electrical grid, $1.5 billion for coastal resilience and flooding mitigation, and $7.5 billion for electric cars. Another $21 billion would go toward cleaning and containing existing pollution.

He also spoke about funding dental and vision coverage for Medicare recipients, and about funding universal child care for 3- and 4-year-olds. A line about making community college free drew applause from the small crowd. He answered a few written questions from those in attendance, which Spruill read from slips of paper.

“What gives you hope that you will be able to get this done this time around?” Spruill read from one of the slips.

Markey, who has been in Congress since 1976 and was elected to the US Senate in 2013, replied that he was encouraged by young people who have made climate change a legislative priority.

"We have to listen to young people; we have to let young people lead us," Markey said. "They are right, and the preceding generations are wrong, in terms of the science of climate change. We have a chance, a big chance right now, over the next couple of months, to put in place the solutions that young people are demanding of us."









Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.