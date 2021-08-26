After hitting a boy in the head with a batting practice homer, the Twins’ Miguel Sano predicted he’d go deep

Earlier that day, Sano slugged a home run during batting practice that hit a boy in the head. Sano later gave the boy a bat and apologized.

Certainly, driving a ball 495 feet is a rare feat. In fact, it was the longest homer hit in the majors this year. But it was also something that Sano had predicted, and it served a great purpose.

When Twins’ Miguel Sano belted a third-inning home run off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta on Wednesday night, it came with a special meaning.

“I have three kids of my own, and I don’t want to see that happen to any child,” Sano said before Thursday night’s series finale. “That’s something that I check all the time.”

Advertisement

Sano also promised a jersey, saying he would give the boy the jersey after he homered that night. Sure enough, Sano belted a no-doubter. After crossing home plate, he pointed at the boy.

“What you say out your mouth is something that you keep in your head,” Sano said. “That’s what we say in the Dominican Republic.”

The Red Sox invited the boy and his family back for Thursday’s game, and they all took pictures with Sano.

As for his 495-foot homer? the homer’s distance

“That was a crazy bomb,” Sano said. “As soon as I hit it on the barrel, I said, ‘Damn, that’s a long one.’ ”

Martinez struggling

J.D. Martinez has had a forgettable second half. Since the All-Star break, the Sox slugger had hit just .242 with five home runs entering Thursday.

“He’s always been aggressive. He swings the bat,” manager Alex Cora said. “What I do believe lately is it’s been more than usual. You know, I don’t want to say he’s fighting his mechanics. But it seems like he’s chasing pitches in certain spots, and he’s not been able to drive the ball.”

Advertisement

Martinez still came in Thursday night’s game hitting .283, but he hasn’t been the force Sox fans are used to seeing. He’s played a lot in the outfield, too, with the team needing to get Kyle Schwarber’s bat in the lineup. Martinez had hit .250 as a left fielder this season vs. .297 as a designated hitter.

“That’s something we’ve been talking about for a while,” Cora said. “Kind of like his swing rate and chase rate is going up. Obviously, he feels like he’s such an important part of this offense that he feels the burden of, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to do my part.’ But sometimes doing your part is actually taking pitches.”

Still not ready

Cora said Wednesday that there was a strong possibility that Schwarber would play first base on Thursday night, but that has been pushed back to this weekend when the team travels to Cleveland for a three-game series … Hunter Renfroe was placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. The Red Sox recalled Jarren Duran from Triple A Worcester to fill the open roster spot. The Sox are uncertain when Renfroe will return. Renfroe has had a solid season, hitting .258/.316/.501 with 25 homers and an .817 OPS. He’s hit 10 homers this month to the tune of a 1.027 OPS … Danny Santana played another rehab game for the WooSox on Thursday … The 19th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon concluded Wednesday and raised more than $3.7 million for cancer treatment and research.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.