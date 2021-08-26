Bobby Dalbec (2 HRs, 7 RBIs) powers Red Sox past Twins

Bobby Dalbec homered twice and drove in seven runs to power Boston.

“We know where we’re at,” manager Alex Cora often says. Which is why Thursday’s 12-2 win and series victory over the Twins was pivotal.

When the Red Sox came out of their players-only meeting on Monday, the message was energy. For more than a month the Sox have dragged at times. That, in addition to mental lapses on the field heightened by a lack of fundamentals, have the Sox fighting for the second wild-card spot instead of the division crown.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on Dalbec’s three-run shot off Twins starter John Gant. It was a continuation of what has been a hot month for Dalbec, who came into the game hitting 311/.404/.622 with a 1.026 in August. Dalbec, who added a two-run blast in the seventh, has five homers this month and 16 on the season.

Following Wednesday night’s sloppy loss and a rough outing for Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale helped temper fans’ emotions.

It was Sale’s third start and it might have been his best. He submitted 5⅓ innings, allowing just two hits, marking the first time he’s worked into the sixth since Aug. 13, 2019.

The start was highlighted by an immaculate third inning. Sale struck out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons, and Rob Refsnyder on nine The last Red Sox pitcher to throw an immaculate inning was also Sale, who tossed two of them during the 2019 season.

But Sale was the first pitcher to do it at Fenway Park since May 18, 2002, when Pedro Martinez threw an immaculate inning against the Mariners.

Sale held the Twins hitless through 4⅓ innings. It wasn’t until a slow dribbler by Ryan Jeffers which didn’t leave the infield grass, that the Twins had their first hit.

The next batter was Willians Astudillo, who pummeled an 0-and-1 slider over the Green Monster to make it 4-2. After the homer, though, Sale turned up his velocity, touching 98 miles per hour for the first time this year after topping out at 96 in his first two starts. He retired Gordon and Simmons, each by the fly out, to end the inning.

The Sox added one more in the bottom of the fifth when Rafael Devers smoked an RBI single to right field.

Following a walk and a hit batsman, Garrett Whitlock relieved Sale with one out in the sixth. Whitlock got the Sox out of trouble, striking out Miguel Sanó strikeout and getting Luis Arraez to ground out.

The Sox poured it on in the sixth, stamping a five-run inning highlighted by a two-run single by Dalbec and a two-run homer by Devers, his 30th of the season.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.