Cam Newton and Mac Jones pick up where they left off at Patriots practice

Minutes later, Cam Newton, who missed the last three practices while in COVID protocol, bounced up the stairs to an equally strong reception culminating in a “Welcome back, Cam!” greeting.

It was among the loudest fan reactions of training camp and was fully expected after the rookie’s sterling Wednesday practice .

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones hustled across the practice field shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, and the bleacher creatures slowly built their applause, which was capped by a loud, “Let’s go, Mac and Cheese!”

Jones, who completed 35 of 40 passes Wednesday — as Newton served the final day of his reentry cadence following a misunderstanding over daily COVID testing — was happy to have Newton back in the fold.

“It was good,” said Jones. “He came in this morning, and everyone was happy to see him. Everyone was glad to have him back.

“Even today, there was something that popped up. He did something with the Mike [linebacker], and then I could kind of learn from what he did, and we talked it through. I got a lot of good coaching from [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels], [quarterback coach] Bo [Hardegree], and then [Brian] Hoyer yesterday.

“Having Cam back to, is just good, because he’s always trying to help.”

The crowd noise was an added layer to what has been a competitive and fun battle between the quarterbacks throughout the summer.

The competition was a bit muted, though, during Thursday’s second practice with the Giants, which featured a mini-scrimmage and a lot of situational football.

Newton and Jones each got a series with the projected starters, and Jones received an extra period with the second-stringers. Newton went for 4 for 6 in full-team competition, while Jones went 10 for 20 with four drops.

Consistent with how the summer has gone, Newton took the first reps and ran a hurry-up offense that produced a touchdown. He hit on his first three attempts — to Jakobi Meyers on back-to-back passes (an underneath route and a crosser) and a leaping Kendrick Bourne on another crossing route.

Newton had a pass tipped at the line and was nearly picked off by James Bradbury trying to squeeze a pass to Kristian Wilkerson in tight coverage. His series ended when he hit a wide-open Bourne on an end zone crossing route.

Jones’s first series got off to a rough start. Following a penalty on the Giants, the rookie telegraphed a pass down the seam for Jonnu Smith that was picked by safety Logan Ryan. An offside call negated the turnover, but it was still an ill-advised pass.

Jones said the Giants were “messing around a little bit more” with their safeties and said he’ll watch the tape and learn from it.

There were several drops on the drive, but they were offset by several excellent catches.

Bourne grabbed a quick out along the left sideline, and it drew one of the loudest reactions of the summer as it was right in front of the Giants and Bourne egged on the crowd after the catch.

Meyers ripped a 50-50 ball from the clutches of safety Xavier McKinney and Bourne capped the drive by snatching a Jones frozen rope as he tiptoed along the back line of the end zone much to the chagrin of corner Sam Beal.

Both sides were gassed after the 19-play drive in the stifling heat and humidity.

Teammates have raved about Jones’s command in the huddle, a quality that can be rare for a rookie. Jones said he’s taken notes on the subject.

“I think it’s just practice,” he said. “The huddle is really important, because if they don’t get the call or I don’t speak loud enough …

“I think that’s something that I’ve put a lot of pride into recently, is just listening to Hoyer and Cam do it. They are loud, and I can be loud, too. It’s good to be loud so that everyone can hear you, even if it might be wrong.

“So just be loud and be wrong if you are going to be wrong. But don’t be quiet and wrong. Then nobody really knows what to do because it’s all based off of what I tell them.”

Hoyer, who is entering his 14th season in the league, has taken note of how Jones has “attacked” New England’s complicated offensive schemes.

“I’ve been very impressed with his mental capacity,” said Hoyer. “There’s a lot being thrown at the quarterback position in this offense. And my biggest advice is always: take it one day at a time, digest it, retain it, and then go back out.

“So, he’s done a great job. Obviously, you see that he works very hard at it. He’s always asking a lot of good questions. Sometimes I’ll say something, and he looks at me like, ‘Yeah, I got it, I got it.’ So, it’s like, ‘OK man, you got it.’ And sure enough, he does.

“I go out there and he makes a call and I’m like, ‘Man there’s no way I would have made that call as a rookie quarterback.’ ”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.