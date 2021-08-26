Cam Newton to return to Patriots practice after being sidelined for five days

Cam Newton will be back at Patriots practice on Thursday.
The quarterback had been sidelined for five days after what the team deemed a “misunderstanding” when Newton left the New England area for a medical appointment on Saturday and was subject to the NFL’s five-day entry cadence process.
According to league protocols, any player who is not vaccinated must follow that five-day process if he misses a day of testing.
Coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Thursday before the Patriots’ joint practice with the New York Giants that Newton would be back on the field alongside rookie Mac Jones.
“All the quarterbacks ... will get work today,” he said.
