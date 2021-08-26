Can Joe Judge avoid the same trap that felled other Bill Belichick assistants?

Belichick’s coaching tree — which also includes Brian Flores, Bill O’Brien, and Romeo Crennel — has a collective 162-231-1 (.412) record. Only O’Brien has a winning record (52-48).

Matt Patricia stumbled into it. So did Josh McDaniels and Eric Mangini. They tried a little too hard to be like Bill Belichick, and it backfired spectacularly. The dour personality and tough-guy act don’t have the same impact when the coach hasn’t won six Lombardi Trophies the way Belichick has.

FOXBOROUGH — Every Patriots assistant who leaves to become a head coach elsewhere seems to fall into the same trap.

From an outsider’s perspective, Giants coach Joe Judge might be falling into the same trap. An assistant coach with the Patriots for eight years,Judge has held such a grueling training camp in his second season that three veterans decided to retire after just a few days with the team.

Advertisement

The enduring image of Giants camp so far is Judge barking expletives at his players and punishing them with sprints and pushups after a fight broke out at practice Aug. 3. Linebacker Blake Martinez said the Giants “definitely” do more conditioning now than under previous coaches.

Heck, Judge even showed up to Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium wearing — what else? — a hoodie.

Judge, 39, is well aware that people are going to compare him to Belichick and the former Patriots assistants who flamed out on their own. A 6-10 record in his first season doesn’t quiet the doubters.

“I can’t control what people say,” Judge said.

But those around Judge say he’s really not trying to be like Belichick.

“Joe’s himself — how he talks, what he believes in,” said Giants safety Logan Ryan, who was a Patriot from 2013-16. “He’s really hard-nosed and blue-collar, and I think he shows that. I don’t think he’s faking it. I don’t think he’s taking it from another man. I think that’s who he really is.”

Advertisement

Judge swears up and down that he’s not trying to build the New York Patriots.

“I’m very careful a lot of times to make sure everyone in this organization knows that I’m not trying to make this team anything but the New York Giants,” Judge said this week. “I’m not trying to go ahead and emulate or imitate any other program.

“This is the New York Giants, and we’re going to do it with our players, we’re going to do it in our personality, we’re going to do it the way we think is best for us every day, and we’re going to work on focusing to make our team the best team that we can possibly be.”

Judge went 6-10 in his first season as Giants head coach. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

There definitely are aspects of Judge’s coaching style that are the polar opposite of Belichick. Most notably, he is more transparent in press conferences. Thursday morning before practice, Judge told reporters that Saquon Barkley would be back at practice, and described how the team would use him. Judge also laid out the day’s practice schedule — how the periods would be split up, and the overall goal of each period. And earlier in the week, Judge detailed his plans for playing the starters for most of the first half in Sunday’s preseason game against the Patriots.

Belichick rarely if ever touches any such topics in a press conference.

Advertisement

Still, Judge constantly battles the comparison to Belichick, who hired Judge in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. By 2015, Judge was promoted to special teams coordinator — a prized role under Belichick — and in 2019 he added wide receivers coach to his résumé. Belichick helped Judge get the Giants job in 2020, and called him “one of the best coaches I have been around.”

“Joe’s a good football coach. Period,” Belichick said this week. “He did a great job here for me in a number of different capacities. Most importantly, special teams, but he had a lot of other responsibilities as well.

“When I gave him something to do, he did a good job of it, and so that led to other things. I know he’s, like, a very, just accomplished football coach.”

Judge’s former Patriots rave about him.

“I think Joe gave me a lot of belief in myself,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “I think early in my career I didn’t have a ton of belief in myself as a player. I struggled.

“I think Scott O’Brien and Joe Judge both did a great job of instilling belief in me, challenging me in ways that I didn’t like at times but it made me better. And just coaching me hard.”

The Giants perhaps need Judge’s tough coaching. They have had just one winning season in their last eight (2016), floundering under Tom Coughlin in his final years, then Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur.

Advertisement

This training camp, Giants players have to run laps after making errors in practice, and they ended both practices against the Patriots this week by running hill sprints.

“He just wants excellence,” Martinez said. “He wants to get rid of bad football. We all want the same thing. We’re all competitors, and we love that about him.”

Judge isn’t apologizing for coaching his players tough.

“That’s our job as coaches, is to make sure we get the most out of our players,” he said. “It’s what we owe those players.

“You guys ask me about practicing hard. It’s our job to push them to their limits so they know where they can get to.”

McDaniels, Patricia, and Mangini thought they were pushing their players, too. Until they pushed too hard, the losses started piling up, and their teams quickly lost faith. Judge, now in his second season, has to avoid falling into the same trap.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.