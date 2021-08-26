Canada stuns US at women’s hockey world championships

Jamie Rattray scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States, 5-1, Thursday night in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary. Canada (4-0) took the top spot in Group A to set up a quarterfinal Saturday against the loser of the late Group B game between Germany and Japan. The United States (3-1) will face the Germany-Japan winner. Melodie Daoust, Renata Fast, and Sarah Nurse also scored for 10-time champion Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 22 saves, allowing only Lee Stecklein’s goal early in the third. Daoust started the rout at 7:13 of first period, with the puck rebounding off the back boards and into the slot for her to hammer it past goalie Alex Cavallini. Fast scored with 6:10 left in the first when she chipped the puck over the sprawling Cavallini and through a maze of sticks and defenders. Canada outshot the US, 15-4, in the period. Rattray scored twice in a 2:58 span early in the second to break it open — and chase Cavallini. Cavallini stopped 16 of the 20 shots on goal she faced, with the US only having five shots when she was pulled. Nicole Hensley took over in goal and gave up a shorthanded goal on the first shot she faced when Nurse whistled a shot into the upper-right corner with 9:24 left in the period. Earlier, Petra Nieminen had a natural hat trick and added an assist in the first period to help Finland beat Switzerland, 6-0.

SOCCER

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with four counts of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending an investigation, after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges stem from alleged incidents involving three accusers dating back to last year. Mendy, 27, is set to appear in court Friday. City confirmed the news, adding that the left back has been suspended pending an investigation …Christian Pulisic’s availability for the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier remains unclear following his positive COVID test. The top American player was on the 26-man roster for the first three qualifiers after missing Chelsea’s match at Arsenal last weekend. The US starts at El Salvador on Sept. 2 … Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo could be playing his final match for Juventus. The Portugal great’s departure has been rumored for months, with Paris Saint-Germain — and a dream team of him and Lionel Messi — or Manchester City the likeliest destinations. Juventus met with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes. The talks lasted about an hour and a half but little reportedly came out of them. Ronaldo ripped off his shirt in celebration last weekend after scoring what would have been the winning goal, only for it to be ruled out for offside. He’ll get another chance on Saturday against Empoli. Also, Portugal will play its upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Ronaldo, who will have another chance to break the all-time men’s international scoring record. Coach Fernando Santos included Ronaldo in Portugal’s squad, which will have many of the players who participated in the European Championship.

HOCKEY

Flyers sign Sean Couturier to $62M, eight-year extension

Sean Couturier plays more than any other Philadelphia forward in all situations, and now the Flyers can bank on their No. 1 center playing a lot for a long time. Couturier signed a $62 million, eight-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2029-2030 season at a salary cap hit of $7.75 million. “Sean’s our best hockey player right now, and he’s the key guy,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said on a video call. “If Sean had left, that would’ve changed the direction of the franchise. To lock him up was incredibly important for the short and long term.” Now 28, Couturier will be 37 when this contract expires … The Carolina Hurricanes came to terms with former No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 Andrei Svechnikov on an eight-year contract, The deal is set to pay the 21-year-old forward an average annual value of $7.75 million while keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season … The Calgary Flames re-signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year, $6.9 million contract. The 23-year-old Dube had 11 goals and 11 assists in 51 games last season. He has 18 goals and 25 assists in 121 games in three seasons with the Flames.

COLLEGES

Major funding boost for women’s sports at BC and Northeastern

The City of Boston Credit Union celebrated Women’s Equality Day in a big way, investing $350,000 to support women’s athletics at Boston College and Northeastern University. The sponsorship initiative will support 27 women’s sports programs – 10 at Northeastern, 17 at BC. The CBCU in return will have its logo on the ice at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena and at four BC athletics facilities where the school’s top six women’s programs compete … The Pac-12 said it will stand pat with its membership and not look to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes. The announcement comes two days after the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference, and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball. The formation of a three-conference alliance came a little less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league in 2025. The move would coincide with the end of the Big 12′s current television contract.

MISCELLANY

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs 10.60 in the 100

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the third-fastest women’s 100 meters in history to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Athletissima meet in Lausanne, Switzerland. Fraser-Pryce surged clear of her Jamaican rival from the blocks and timed 10.60 seconds with Thompson-Herah 0.04 back. A cooling tailwind at 1.7 meters per second was within the legal limit … After 14 NBA seasons, Jared Dudley has agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dudley will be a front of the bench assistant under new head coach Jason Kidd .… Sidney Lowe has been added to Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s staff as an assistant. The Cavs are bringing back Lowe for a second stint after he coached in Cleveland under Mike Fratello from 1994-99. The team made three playoff appearances in that stretch.



