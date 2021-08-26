Doesn’t Cam Newton’s latest episode give the Patriots enough reason to start Mac Jones?

Fast-forward 20 years and allow for the possibility that Belichick again might make a sudden change at quarterback. Is it possible that Newton’s hiatus will give Belichick the reason he needs to switch to Jones?

The last time Bill Belichick wanted to change quarterbacks, he had Mo Lewis around to get the job done for him. A Lewis hit put veteran Drew Bledsoe in a hospital and Belichick was able to switch to a guy named Tom Brady.

Call me a dreamer. We all know Mac Jones is the future of the Patriots at quarterback. And now I am hoping he gets moved into the starting job sooner than expected, because the Patriots can’t rely on Cam Newton … because Newton won’t get the vaccine.

Bill loves Cam and loathes rookie quarterbacks. After drafting Jones with the 15th overall pick this spring, Belichick stated, “Cam’s our quarterback.”

Cam looked great in his second preseason game last week, connecting on eight of nine passes and putting two touchdowns on the board against the Eagles. Everything seemed set for Cam to start against the Dolphins in the opener Sept. 12.

And then COVID-19 reared its head. Again. Cam went off campus for a medical appointment over the weekend and the Patriots announced Monday that he had to stay away from Gillette Stadium for five days. According to league protocols, any player who is not vaccinated must follow a five-day entry cadence process if he misses a day of testing.

The most dazzling detail of Newton’s absence was the team’s statement explaining that Newton was taking five days on the shelf because of a “misunderstanding.”

Huh? A misunderstanding? The team that preaches “No Days Off” lost its starting quarterback because Newton went off campus? And the explanation is … it was a misunderstanding?

Where is the vaunted Patriot leadership when we need it most?

Belichick would not bend when questioned by reporters Tuesday. He kept saying, “The league rules are the league rules.” He said, “This is similar to what it was last year, so we dealt with it last year.”

When NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reminded Bill that there was no vaccination available last year, Belichick would only say, “I understand. I’m talking about the rules.”

More nothing.

We all know that information leaks slowly from Fort Foxborough. Clearing Gillette’s “Security Command” is like trying to exit Vichy-controlled Morocco without letters of transit signed by Charles de Gaulle. Reporters who cover the Patriots face suspensions if they violate club Twitter rules (remember when you got detention in high school?). It’s easier to get the nuclear codes than it is to find out if the Patriots’ long snapper has a hamstring injury.

All of which makes Newton’s absence such a farce. How does a team so careful about everything allow its starting quarterback to lose five days of work as we close in on the start of the season? Why are they covering for Cam?

“Misunderstanding”?

That’s enough to make polygraphs explode from Eastport to Block Island.

I took a run at this in Belichick’s morning Zoomer Thursday.

Me: Newton was gone from you for five days and it was characterized as a “misunderstanding.” Was he told he could go? Or did he not know the rule? Or did you not know the rule?

Bill: I don’t really have anything to add. We released a statement and I think that covered it as thoroughly as we can without getting into a lengthy thing so let’s leave it at that.

Me: OK, well, for us, that allows for the possibility that he either went without permission or someone didn’t know the rule, which is unlike you guys. I know it’s important to be at practice. He’s a pivotal guy on your team. So this leaves it a little bit out there as to the motivation for why he did this, and if he knew that you knew, or if he went against team rules.

Bill: No. He didn’t go against team rules. But there was a misunderstanding, and it’s exactly what I said it was in the statement.

Me: So he was unaware that he would lose the five days?

Bill: It’s exactly what I said it was in the statement.

Thanks for playing. We go round and round and round in the Circle Game.

When Bill was asked when he would name a starting quarterback, he answered, “I don’t have a timetable on that.”

So we watch and wonder.

Jones dazzled New England’s football world with his Wednesday work at practice against the Giants (35 of 40, including 18 straight completions). Veteran teammates praised him for his command of the offense.

Despite all that, Cam was the starter when he returned to the team for practice Thursday. He took the first snaps. He worked with the first unit against the Giants. He looked OK. Jones was not as good as he had been Wednesday. He threw a bad interception.

We’ll all be watching closely again Sunday night when the Patriots play the Giants in their final preseason game.

The drama no doubt will go down to the wire.

I have lost all neutrality on the issue. Newton wasn’t good last year (eight touchdown passes in 15 games for a 7-9 non-playoff team). Jones is going to replace him sooner or later.

Hope Bill does it now. COVID protocols have made it easy for Belichick.

The Patriots can’t rely on Newton. He just missed five days, and it could happen again at any time. A team that preaches No Days Off shouldn’t have a field leader who has to take time off because of his own irresponsibility.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.