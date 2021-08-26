Game 129: Twins at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

For the Red Sox, Wednesday night’s 9-6 loss at to the Twins in 10 innings was just another setback against a team well below .500, with the Sox failing to take advantage of the schedule to either keep pace or make up ground in the American League East.
The two teams will be back at it Thursday night at Fenway, as the Sox look to win the rubber match and come away with a series win. The Sox will then head out on a seven-game road trip, beginning with a three-game series at Cleveland.
Lineups
TWINS (55-71): TBA
Pitching: RHP John Gant (4-7, 3.77 ERA)
Advertisement
RED SOX (72-56): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (2-0, 1.80 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Twins vs. Sale: Jake Cave 0-2, Josh Donaldson 10-33, Mitch Garver 0-6, Max Kepler 1-3, Jorge Polanco 4-13, Rob Refsnyder 2-5, Miguel Sanó 6-15, Andrelton Simmons 1-6.
Red Sox vs. Gant: Xander Bogaerts 0-1, Kiké Hernández 1-2, J.D. Martinez 0-1, Kevin Plawecki 0-1, Hunter Renfroe 0-1, Kyle Schwarber 2-9, Travis Shaw 5-14.
Stat of the day: In nine games with the Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber is batting .379 with a 1.100 OPS (11-for-29, five runs scored, three doubles, one home run, two RBI, and eight walks).
Notes: In 50 games beginning in June, Kiké Hernández has a .298/.410/.569/.979 slash line. … Sale is 10-6 with a 3.93 ERA in 28 games (20 starts) against Minnesota. He last faced the Twins on July 27, 2018, when he tossed six scoreless innings and gave up three hits and two walks while striking out 10 in a 4-3 win. … Gant has struggled since joining the Twins after being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals on July 30. Gant is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA over eight appearances (one start) with Minnesota after going 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 outings (14 starts) with the Cardinals.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.