Game 129: Twins at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

For the Red Sox, Wednesday night’s 9-6 loss at to the Twins in 10 innings was just another setback against a team well below .500, with the Sox failing to take advantage of the schedule to either keep pace or make up ground in the American League East.

The two teams will be back at it Thursday night at Fenway, as the Sox look to win the rubber match and come away with a series win. The Sox will then head out on a seven-game road trip, beginning with a three-game series at Cleveland.