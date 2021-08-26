The longest home run in baseball this season was hit at Fenway Park on Wednesday night

It was the fifth-longest homer of the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015, and the longest homer in the majors this season.

But it was Miguel Sanó's 495-foot solo shot in the third inning that had everyone talking. The ball went soaring out of Fenway to the right of the light tower in left-center.

The Red Sox’ loss Wednesday night featured another bullpen meltdown, with Josh Donaldson and Jake Cave each homering in the 10th to help the Twins secure the win.

Prior to Sanó's blast, the longest home run at Fenway tracked by Statcast was a 469-foot bomb by Hanley Ramirez on April 29, 2017. (Ted Williams’s blast in 1946, commemorated by a red seat in the right field bleachers, is estimated to have traveled 502 feet.

Advertisement

Sanó's is tied for the fifth longest home run in MLB since 2015, and also tied for the longest home run surrendered by the Red Sox with Ronald Acuña Jr. taking Chris Mazza deep on Sept. 25, 2020, with the ball landing in the concourse beyond the seats in left-center at Truist Park.

But it’s not even the longest home run of Sanó's career.

On Sept. 17, 2019, he blasted a three-run shot that traveled 496 feet and reached the third deck at Target Field.

That’s tied for third-longest home run since 2015, along with Aaron Judge’s shot on Sept. 30, 2017. It was the final home run of the 52 Judge hit in his rookie season en route to being unanimously named the American League Rookie of the Year, and finishing runner up for AL MVP to José Altuve.

Only two hits have traveled farther, both eclipsing 500 feet.

The biggest blast came off the bat of Nomar Mazara, who was with the Texas Rangers on June 21, 2019, when he sent a fast ball from Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López 505 feet to the upper deck of right field at Globe Life Park.

Advertisement

That shot surpassed the 504-foot rocket that Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Miami Marlins, hit on Aug. 6, 2016, against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.